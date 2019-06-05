Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone concert in Edinburgh: dates, venue and how to get tickets

Do you need more Harry Potter in your life?

The first Harry Potter book was published in 1997 and ever since, the world can’t get enough of the series.

Watch the trio navigate their first year at Hogwarts to the sound of a live orchestra (Photo: Warner Brothers)

Now, Edinburgh-based fans can watch Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone at the Usher Hall with a live orchestra playing the film’s iconic music.

What happens at the concert?

Throughout September this year, the Czech National Symphony Orchestra is touring the UK, bringing the famous music of the first Potter film to life, live to the film of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, as part of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series.

President of CineConcerts and producer/conductor of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series Justin Freer said, “The Harry Potter film series is a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world.

“It is with great pleasure that we bring fans for the first time ever an opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen.”

“This is truly an unforgettable event.”

Where and when is the event?

The screening comes to the Usher Hall in Edinburgh on Friday 13 September.

The doors will open at 6:30pm, with the event starting at 7:30pm.

How can I get tickets?

Tickets go on sale this Friday (7 June).

There is a variety of ticket options you can choose from - all prices include the booking fee. Tickets start at £32.35 and go up to the VIP ticket, which will cost £104.50.

The VIP ticket includes the best seats in the venue, a limited-edition Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone In Concert print and an exclusive VIP tour gift and tote bag.

You can get tickets from the Usher Hall website, once they become available.

Where else does the tour go?

The full list and dates of the tour of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series are as follows:

- Manchester: Bridgewater Hall, 7 September

- Nottingham: Royal Concert Hall, 8 September

- Gateshead: Sage, 9 September

- Birmingham: Symphony Hall, 11 September

- Liverpool: Philharmonic Hall, 12 September

- Edinburgh: Usher Hall, 13 September

- Glasgow: SEC Armadillo, 14 September

- Sheffield: City Hall, 15 September

- London: Royal Festival Hall, 17 and 18 September

- Cardiff: St David’s Hall, 19 September

- Bath: Forum, 20 September

- Bournemouth: Bournemouth International Centre, 21 September