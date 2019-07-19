Love Island 2019 final free tickets: Last episode showing in Showcase cinemas across the UK

Love Island has been the hot topic this summer - who is going to couple up with who, which couples will be dumped from the island and who is going to be crowned the winner.

If you’ve missed out on being able to see the grand finale live from the villa in Spain, fear not - there are other ways to view the final if you don’t want to resign yourself to the sofa at home.

Screened in cinemas

The Love Island final will be screened at multiple cinemas across the UK on Monday 29 July.

Showcase Cinemas and Showcase Cinemas de Lux will be hosting the screenings across their 21 locations.

General Manager of Showcase Cinemas UK Mark Barlow said, “We’re delighted to announce that we’ll be screening the final of Love Island 2019 for free at Showcase Cinemas.

“We are inviting the nation’s most loyal Love Island fans to experience the dramatic finale on the big screen.

“Tickets are expected to be in high demand, so reserve before they run out.”

How to reserve tickets

Fans hoping to bag a ticket will need to reserve one on the Showcase Cinemas website.

They’ll become available the day of the screening, so you can’t guarantee your spot beforehand, unfortunately.

Showcase Cinema locations

Here’s a full list of all the Showcase Cinema locations across the country:

- Bluewater

- Bristol

- Coventry

- Derby

- Leeds

- Leicester

- Liverpool

- Nottingham

- Peterborough

- Reading

- Southampton

- Teesside

- Avonmeads

- Nantgarw

- Foresters Park

- Dudley

- Glasgow

- Manchester

- Newham

- Paisley

- Walsall