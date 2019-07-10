The Proclaimers live at Edinburgh Castle July 2019: dates, tickets, how to get there and possible set list

Playing at Edinburgh Castle for the first time since 2008, The Proclaimers will perform at the Esplanade this summer.

This is everything you need to know about the Scottish duo’s long awaited return.

Where and when are they playing?

Twins Craig and Charlie Reid will be playing at the Esplanade at Edinburgh Castle on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 July 2019.

The Esplanade was originally built in 1753 and the large flat area was the stage for Edinburgh’s military.

After its refurbishment into how we know it today, the Esplanade is used for a variety of performances, like The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo and visiting celebrities like Elton John and Tom Jones.

The Proclaimers scheduled to perform at 7pm.

Tickets

Tickets are still available for the concert from Ticketmaster.

Standing tickets cost £45.20 each.

Possible setlist

Audiences making their way to the performance by the iconic Scottish duo will be treated to the classic tunes they’d expect to hear, with hits including:

- Sunshine on Leith

- (I’m Gonna Be) 500 Miles

- Letter from America

- I’m On My Way

- Life With You

- Let’s Get Married

The Proclaimers are also reportedly set to perform a selection of tracks from their recent album, Angry Cyclist.

Getting there

Edinburgh Castle is the most iconic part of Edinburgh’s skyline and is easily accessible in a variety of ways, no matter how you choose to travel.

Walking

The castle is around a 10 minute walk from Waverley station, via Market Street.

If you’re coming from Haymarket, it’s around a 20 minute walk via Morrison Street.

Bus

The Edinburgh City Sightseeing Bus Tour is a hop on hop off service that goes to the castle.

Alternatively, get a Lothian Bus to The Mound which is around a five minute walk from the castle.

The bus services you’ll want to keep an eye out for are the 6, 23, 27, 41, 42 and 67.

Driving

The castle is easily accessible by foot and public transport, however if you have to bring the car, do be aware that there is no public parking at Edinburgh Castle.

The nearest on-street parking zones are Castle Terrace and Johnston Terrace.

The NCP Castle Terrace car park offers a discounted rate for castle visitors at £10 for five hours.

Blue Badge holders can request one of the limited numbers of accessible parking on a first come, first served basis.