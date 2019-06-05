Warnings over 'extremely tight' train timings for Spice Girls Murrayfield gig

Have your say

British Transport Police have issued a warning to Spice Girls fans ahead of Saturday's concert at BT Murrayfield Stadium.

Officers released a statement on social media warning that timings for return trains would be 'extremely tight'.

Concert goers were warned to check all train times in advance of the event.

The advice follows an announcement from ScotRail earlier this week that more carriages were to be added to services to and from Haymarket on Saturday.

Customers have been advised to get back to the station as fast as possible after the event however as a queuing system will be in place.