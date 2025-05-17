Discover when you can nip to the loo this evening as the Eurovision performance order is released.

- The running order for this evening’s Eurovision Song Contest has been revealed

- Norway are set to open up this evening’s performances, while the United Kingdom are scheduled to perform eighth.

- Here’s the full performing order for this evenings finals and last-minute betting odds - are the UK a favourite?

After two semi-finals that saw some early favourites eliminated, the final line-up for this evening’s Eurovision final is set , with all eyes on Basel once again.

While acts from Australia, Ireland, and Croatia – all considered strong contenders at one point – were knocked out in last week's semi-finals, Eurovision organizers have now revealed the running order for tonight's show.

Norway is set to open the proceedings, while one of the remaining early favourites, Estonia's Tommy Cash, will perform third.

UK fans eager to cheer on the country’s entry, Remember Monday , will only have to wait until the eighth performance. Sweden, another strong contender, has an advantage, performing late in the show, meaning their catchy song will be one of the last heard.

The bookmakers have made their final adjustments to their predictions for this evening's winner. So, who is the current favourite to win Eurovision this year, and what is the complete running order for tonight’s performances, so you know when (and when not) to step away from your television set?

What is the order of performances at Eurovision 2025 this evening?

British group Remember Monday, representing the United Kingdom with the song "What The Hell Just Happened?", performs during the dress rehearsal for the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 at the St. Jakobshalle arena in Basel, Switzerland, on May 14, 2025. | COFFRINI / AFP

Currently, as of this morning, the following acts will be performing in the following order in Basel this evening:

Norway Luxembourg Estonia Israel Lithuania Spain Ukraine United Kingdom Austria Iceland Latvia Netherlands Finland Italy Poland Germany Greece Armenia Switzerland Malta Portugal Denmark Sweden France San Marino Albania

What are the current betting odds for the Eurovision 2025 Grand Final this evening?

Sweden’s KAJ, with their song about sauna culture Bara Bada Batsu, are still considered the favourites to win this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, according to OLBG .

They currently have odds at 5/6, while Austria’s JJ is considered the second favourite with odds of 11/4 while France’s Louane comes in third at 7/1.

Those wondering what Remember Monday’s odds are, it’s not looking too good this morning: they’re currently on 80/1 odds, which translates to a 1.6% probability they’ll win this years competition

Current betting odds - Eurovision Song Contest 2025

Sweden - 5/6

Austria - 11/4

France - 7/1

Netherlands - 14/1

Finland - 16/1

Israel - 22/1

Who is your last minute tip to win the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest this evening, and are you surprised about Remember Monday’s current odds? Let us know your thoughts ahead of this evening’s final by leaving a comment down below.