Fall Out Boy have announced they will be heading to Scotland for their So Much for (Tour) Dust arena tour later this year. The tour will be promoting the band’s eighth and newest studio album ‘So Much (for) Stardust’ which is due to be released in March.

The Chicago band will be performing across the UK and Europe in cities such as Leeds, London, Manchester, Birmingham, Paris and Milan. Fall Out Boy will head to Glasgow on October 28, 2023.

A number of support acts have been announced for the tour, including Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory, Four Years Strong and The Academy Is. Fall Out Boy made a name for themselves on the alternative and post-punk scene in the early 2000s with hits like “Dance, Dance”, “Sugar We’re Going Down” and “Thnks Fr Th Mmrs”.

Their latest album Mania from 2018 reached no 1 in the US and No 2 on the UK Albums chart. Here’s what you need to know about getting tickets for the Glasgow date.

How to get tickets to Fall Out Boy UK tour

Tickets go on sale at 10am local time on February 17 and can be found on Ticketmaster . A OVO Hydro pre-sale begins on February 15 at 10am.

Fall Out Boy are bringing their world tour to Glasgow

Fall Out Boy UK tour dates

OCT 27, 2023 First Direct Arena, Leeds

OCT 28, 2023 OVO Hydro, Glasgow

OCT 29, 2023 AO Arena, Manchester

OCT 31, 2023 Utilita Arena, Birmingham

NOV 2, 2023 The O2, London

