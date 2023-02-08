Fall Out Boy announce UK tour including Glasgow OVO Hydro - how to get tickets, presale, full list of dates
Standfirst - Fall out Boy are set to bring their world tour to Glasgow’s Ovo Hydro this October - here’s how you can see them
Fall Out Boy have announced they will be heading to Scotland for their So Much for (Tour) Dust arena tour later this year. The tour will be promoting the band’s eighth and newest studio album ‘So Much (for) Stardust’ which is due to be released in March.
The Chicago band will be performing across the UK and Europe in cities such as Leeds, London, Manchester, Birmingham, Paris and Milan. Fall Out Boy will head to Glasgow on October 28, 2023.
A number of support acts have been announced for the tour, including Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory, Four Years Strong and The Academy Is. Fall Out Boy made a name for themselves on the alternative and post-punk scene in the early 2000s with hits like “Dance, Dance”, “Sugar We’re Going Down” and “Thnks Fr Th Mmrs”.
Their latest album Mania from 2018 reached no 1 in the US and No 2 on the UK Albums chart. Here’s what you need to know about getting tickets for the Glasgow date.
How to get tickets to Fall Out Boy UK tour
Tickets go on sale at 10am local time on February 17 and can be found on Ticketmaster. A OVO Hydro pre-sale begins on February 15 at 10am.
Fall Out Boy UK tour dates
OCT 27, 2023 First Direct Arena, Leeds
OCT 28, 2023 OVO Hydro, Glasgow
OCT 29, 2023 AO Arena, Manchester
OCT 31, 2023 Utilita Arena, Birmingham
NOV 2, 2023 The O2, London
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.