Flight Club is turning 10 in October and taking the celebrations on a UK-wide birthday tour, with a month of parties in each city it calls home, including here in Edinburgh.

The darts party’s rolling into Edinburgh from 6pm on Tuesday, October 14, and everyone is invited. Just pop into Flight Club Edinburgh in St James' Quarter on the night, no need to book, and be treated to live DJs, prizes including a £1,000 bar tab, and plenty of surprises.

Flight Club Edinburgh is throwing a party on Tuesday, October 14 to celebrate the Social Darts bar's tenth birthday. | FC10 Photography

Or, if you want to go all out and get the VIP party treatment, rally your friends together for a birthday showdown - £50 per person gets you a round of welcome drinks to whet the appetite, unlimited pizza all night and three hours of non-stop gaming led by Flight Club’s gamesmasters.

The added bonus of all this merriment is that every city’s celebration throughout the month will support the Flight Club charitable foundation, backing 21 national and local charities, including Edinburgh's Cyrenians, a charity dedicated to supporting the homeless.