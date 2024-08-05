Here’s nine food festivals coming up before Christmas 2024 to inspire your Christmas dinner 🥘

With nearly four months left until the end of 2024, some people are already planning the great Christmas Day meal

But for those of us, the writer included, struggling for ideas - perhaps a food festival might inspire this year’s meal?

Here’s nine food festivals set to take place in the United Kingdom before the end of the year and how to get tickets to aid in your kitchen flare this festive season.

I know, I know - it’s quite a while off before Christmas, and I too am one of those who bellyaches when Christmas produce is being promoted in shops across the land.

But I’m in a very different position when it comes to the festive seasons this year; I’m the one who is in charge of the great Christmas Day meal, with all the trimmings. I’m sure there are plenty of people out there who are also embarking on cooking their first Christmas meal too, so hopefully I’m not alone.

But it’s not enough sometimes to have a turkey, roasted potatoes and the obligatory pile of brussel sprouts that someone will inevitably be goaded into eating (sorry, sprout enthusiasts) and given that this would be my first time cooking for the rest of the family during the holidays, I’m looking for some inspiration to set the benchmark quite high for future Christmas meals.

Thankfully, with enough time on our hands, we can still get some expert advice from culinary maestros thanks to the plethora of food festivals that are still to take place in the United Kingdom before Christmas rolls around.

So if you’re looking for some more inspiration for not only Christmas but for the next few months ahead, here’s nine food festivals you can attend, from those devoted to seafood to those dedicated to the humble chicken wing.

Nine food festivals you can still attend before the end of 2024

Good Food Festival at Goodwood Racecourse

Known for it's day at the races it offers fans of horse racing, Goodwood Racecourse in Chichester will be taken over by a range of culinary masters at this year's Good Food Festival. (Credit: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Location: Goodwood Racecourse, Chichester, West Sussex.

Dates: August 18 - 20 2024.

The Good Food Festival at Goodwood Racecourse celebrates British cuisine with a focus on sustainable and locally sourced food. Set against the stunning backdrop of Goodwood Estate, this festival features top chefs, gourmet food stalls, and a variety of entertainment. The event has become a highlight for food enthusiasts in the region, showcasing the best in British culinary arts.

Tickets: Tickets are still available through the Good Food Festival website, powered by See Tickets.

Hampton Court Palace Food Festival

Location: Hampton Court Palace, East Molesey, Surrey.

Dates: 24 – 26 August 2024.

Set within the historic grounds of Hampton Court Palace, the Hampton Court Palace Food Festival offers a unique blend of history and culinary delights. This annual event features celebrity chefs, cooking demonstrations, and a wide array of food stalls. Known for its family-friendly atmosphere, the festival provides an opportunity to explore the palace's rich heritage while enjoying delicious food.

Tickets: Tickets are included in the entry fee into Hampton Court Palace, but pre-booking is recommended by the organisers - which can be undertaken through the Hampton Court Palace website.

York Food Festival

York Minster; one of the landmarks visitors to the area during York Food Festival will hardly miss while traversing the various food stalls on offer this year. (Credit: Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Location: Various locations across York City Centre

Dates: 20-29 September 2024

York Food Festival is a long-standing celebration of local produce and international cuisine. Held in the heart of the historic city, this festival offers cooking demonstrations, tasting sessions, and street food markets. The event highlights Yorkshire's rich culinary heritage and supports local businesses, attracting food lovers from all over the UK.

Tickets: While much on offer is available for free, there are selected tours and events that do require ticketing. Details regarding these events can be found at the York Food Festival’s program page.

Taste Cumbria

Location: Various locations around Maryport and Cockermouth, Cumbria

Dates: August 10 - 11/September 28 - 29/December 7 - 8 2024.

Taste Cumbria is an annual food festival that showcases the best of Cumbrian produce, having launched after the devastating floods in 2009. The festival was arranged to help support local businesses, however since its debut has grown into a vibrant celebration of the region's food and drink. It features local artisans, chefs, and food producers, offering a taste of Cumbria's unique culinary landscape.

There are still three “Taste Cumbria” events set to take place this year; Taste Cumbria Maryport – Taste of the Sea on August 10 and 11 2024, Taste Cumbria Cockermouth on September 28 and 29 2024 and, ideally for this article, Taste Cumbria Christmas in Cockermouth on December 7 and 8 2024.

Tickets: No need for tickets, just a wallet or contactless card full of money to check some of the wonderful goods from the vendors in attendance.

Aldeburgh Food & Drink Festival

Heritage Images/Getty Images

Location: Snape Maltings, Aldeburgh, Suffolk.

Dates: September 28 - 29 2024.

Founded in 2006, the Aldeburgh Food & Drink Festival is a celebration of Suffolk's food and drink heritage. Held at the picturesque Snape Maltings, the festival features local producers, cookery demonstrations, and children's activities. It is renowned for its focus on sustainability and locally sourced ingredients, offering a platform for East Anglia's finest producers.

Tickets: Tickets are available through the Aldeburgh Food & Drink Festival website.

The Dorset Seafood Festival

Weymouth Penninsula comes alive once again this year with an annual celebration of all things seafood with The Dorset Seafood Festival. | The Dorset Seafood Festival

Location: Weymouth Penninsula, Dorset

Dates: September 7 - 8 2024.

The Dorset Seafood Festival (formerly Seafeast) takes place annually at Weymouth Penninsula. It celebrates the region's rich maritime heritage and exceptional seafood. The festival features seafood tastings, cookery demonstrations, and live entertainment - and as a bonus for families, children under the age of 16 can attend for free (providing they are with a ticket-paying adult.)

Tickets: Tickets for The Dorset Seafood Festival are available through the festival’s official ticketing page.

Stranraer Oyster Festival

The team from The Loch Ryan Oyster Fishery Company on hand during the 2019 Stranrear Oyster Festival | Stranraer Oyster Festival

Location: Stranraer, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland

Dates: September 13 - 15 2024

The Stranraer Oyster Festival celebrates the region's famous Loch Ryan oysters. This coastal festival features oyster tasting, cooking demonstrations, and a range of seafood dishes. While the event is free for many to attend, some of the cooking exhibitions and talks do come at a (small) price.

Tickets: For tickets to some of the ticketed events taking place, you can check out the program and ticket costs at the Stranraer Oyster Festival website.

The Great British Food Festival - Arley Hall

Location: Arley Hall, Cheshire

Dates: September 21 - 22 2024.

The Great British Food Festival at Arley Hall combines a beautiful setting with a celebration of British food. This event features a mix of local and national food vendors, chef demos, and entertainment for all ages. Held in the stunning grounds of Arley Hall, it offers visitors a delightful experience of great food and family-friendly activities.

Tickets: Tickets to the Arley Hall hosted Great British Food Festival are available through the festival’s official website.

Wingfest Sheffield

Location: Peddler Market, Neepsend, Sheffield

Dates: September 18 - 20 2024

Wingfest is a nationwide festival dedicated to celebrating chicken wings, and it's Sheffield edition brings together the best wing vendors in the region. Known for its lively atmosphere, the festival includes eating competitions, live music, and a chance for attendees to vote for their favourite wings.

Expect beer, bourbon and some of the finest wings that Sheffield has to offer in September.

Tickets: While the majority of the festival is free, tickets to the 18+ event are available through the Wingfest website.

Have we missed any food festivals that you are heading to before the end of 2024? Let us know by dropping a comment down below or email the writer to let them know - and maybe wish them luck cooking this year’s Christmas dinner.