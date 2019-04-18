Frank Zappa hologrpah to entertain at Edinburgh Playhouse

Have your say

FRANK ZAPPA is to appear with his former band mates when The Bizarre World Of Frank Zappa: Hologram Tour stops off at The Playhouse on 9 May.

His son Ahmet Zappa promises, “This mind-melting show we’re putting together celebrates the music, often surreal imagery and humour synonymous with Frank.”

Zappa will be brought back to life by live music’s premier hologram production company Eyellusion, with the mercurial creation supported by a who’s who of Zappa fan favourite musicians.

The Bizarre World of Frank Zappa hologram tour band brings together former bandmates Ray White and Mike Keneally on guitars, bassist Scott Thunes, multi-instrumentalist Robert Martin and drummer and Zappa archivist Joe ‘Vaultmeister’ Travers, as well as a series of special guests set to join in on some shows.

“As a futurist, and hologram enthusiast, Frank fearlessly broke through boundary after boundary as an artist and in honouring his indomitable spirit, we’re about to do it again, 25 years after his passing,” says Ahmet.

Hours of never-before-seen Zappa performance footage from the early Seventies will form the basis of the concert.

“We will be pushing the limits of what anyone has seen holographically on stage before in a live venue,” Ahmet continues.

“Circumstances, objects, and places from Frank’s songs and imagination will be brought to life for the first time on stage.

“My father and I actively discussed 3D and ‘holography’ and it was a concept he actively engaged in.

“This is a love letter and a journey celebrating the genius artistry of Frank Zappa.

“On a personal note, I feel like I am finishing something my father started years ago. And let’s not forget, Frank himself will be rocking his fans, alongside his band mates like nobody’s business.”

The Bizarre World Of Frank Zappa, The Playhouse, 9 May, 8pm, £50.15-£55.15, 0844-871 3014

The Bizarre World Of Frank Zappa, The Playhouse, 9 May, 8pm, £50.15-£55.15, 0844-871 3014