Edinburgh Playhouse has revealed its Fringe schedule, with stars including singer David Gray, actress Miriam Margolyes and comedians Bill Bailey and Jason Byrne performing there in August.

The famous Capital theatre kicks off its Fringe programme with three Forth on the Fringe shows on Friday, August 1 and Saturday, August 2.

The line-up on Friday at 8pm includes Jason Byrne, Connor Burns, Mark Nelson, Kai Humphries, Kevin Quantum, Jess Robinson, Circa, The Black Blues Brothers, Jonny Woo, Gravity & Other Myths, Grace Mulvey and Laser Kiwi.

On Saturday at 1pm you can see Miriam Margolyes, Hal Cruttenden, Patrick Monahan, Cirque Kalabanté, Ben Hart, Baby Wants Candy, MC Hammersmith, Circus – The Show, Footballers’ Wives – The Musical, Christopher Macarthur-Boyd, Mat Ricardo and Lola.

And later on that day, at 8pm, Alan Davies, Susie McCabe, Paul Sinha, Craig Hill, Rosco McClelland , Miss Frisky, Gareth Waugh, Tape Face, The Genesis, Chris Turner, Dangerous Goods and Swamplesque will take to the stage at the Playhouse.

Tickets for these shows, available from £28, can be found here.

Some of the shows on at Edinburgh Playhouse in August for this year's Fringe festival. | ATG

Marking its 25th anniversary, Dead Ringers will be on at the Playhouse on Sunday, August 17. Starring long-standing cast members Jon Culshaw, Jan Ravens, and Lewis MacLeod, the show will take you on a trip through a quarter century of classic sketches and unrivalled impressions, alongside the razor-sharp topical humour which has become the series’ trademark.

Tickets for this special anniversary show can be found here.

Nick Mohammed is Mr Swallow: Show Pony, is on at the Playhouse on Friday, August 22. After a sell-out 2023 UK tour and extended run in London’s West End, Taskmaster loser and Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed returns as his critically acclaimed alter-ego Mr Swallow with a brand new show. Age guidance 14+, tickets available here.

Fellow comedian Bill Bailey brings his Thoughtifier show to the Playhouse on August 23 and 24, with tickets available here. A magical, musical mystery tour of the human mind, along with some other pressing matters about whales, biophilia, unrequited love and other thoughts. Amplified With Music. Welcome to Thoughtifier!

And chart-topping singer songwriter David Gray will perform at the Playhouse on Monday, August 25, tickets available here.

David Gray is back doing what he does better than almost anyone, and fans of complex, serious, lyrical songcraft should rejoice. Dear Life may be the deepest, strangest, loveliest album this pioneering British singer-songwriter has ever delivered.

Years in the making, it is an album of emotional crisis and resolution, mortality and faith, reality and illusion, love and heartbreak, magic, science, loss and acceptance.