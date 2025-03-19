Gangs of London will welcome some new faces for season three 📺

Gangs of London is back after almost three years.

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù and Joe Cole are back for the new episodes.

But who is in the cast and is it on Netflix?

After what has felt like an eternity, Gangs of London will be back in under 24 hours. Sky’s hit crime drama is returning after nearly three years away from the small screen.

As a deadly betrayal plunges London into chaos, the gangs find themselves navigating between vengeance and survival like never before. It means there are plenty of new faces to get acquainted with.

Netflix recently acquired the first two seasons of Gangs of London and you may have binge watched them on that streaming service. But will season three also release on it?

Who is in the cast of Gangs of London season three?

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù - Elliot Carter

Joe Cole - Sean Wallace

Michelle Fairley - Marian Wallace

Lucian Msamati - Ed Dumani

Brian Vernel - Billy Wallace

Narges Rashidi - Lale

Pippa Bennett-Warner - Shannon Dumani

Asif Raza Mir - Asif Afidi

Orli Shuka - Luan

Eri Shuka - Mirlinda Dushaj

Jahz Armando - Saba

Fady Elsayed - Faz

New players include Andrew Koji, Richard Dormer, and T’Nia Miller with guest stars Phil Daniels, Ruth Sheen, and Mat Fraser join also joining this season.

Sope Dirisu in Gangs of London season three. | Sky Atlantic

Who has left the cast of Gangs of London?

A few actors from the first couple of seasons are not returning for the third season. Paapa Essiedu will not be back as Alexander "Alex" Dumani, following the character’s death in season two.

Valene Kane is another who will not be returning, her character Jacqueline Robinson is not scheduled to be in season three.

Will Gangs of London season three be on Netflix?

The show is a Sky Atlantic/ Now TV original and as such the show’s latest episodes will first debut on there. Netflix did later add the first two seasons to its streaming platform after the original release on Sky - but don’t expect the third series to arrive any time soon.

When does Gangs of London season three come out?

It will debut on Sky Atlantic/ Now TV on Thursday (March 20). The first episode is due to air on Sky Atlantic at 9pm tomorrow.

The preview for the episode, via Radio Times, reads: “When Elliot's drug shipment is spiked, rocking the Gangs and causing hundreds of deaths, the hunt is on for who is responsible.”

