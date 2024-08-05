There are still a plethora of events happening in Scotland to end 2024 with, despite TRNSMT and other festivals having come to a close for another festival season.

With some of the artists performing in Scotland to close out another year though, you’re almost as spoiled for choice with some of the names set to pass through the area akin to those one might find at a festival itself.

Bob Dylan, Slipknot, Charli XCX and home country heroes Biffy Clyro are all slated to be performing dates across the country before the year concludes - and while many of the shows might be taking place in Glasgow, we’ve cast our net slightly further out to incorporate some other live dates outside of the city.

All ticketing to the events listed can be found through Ticketmaster, but some of the gigs have almost already sold out - so don’t delay!

So who is coming to Scotland before the year comes to a close, and will you be heading along to any of the shows you didn’t think you would be earlier in the year?

Echo & The Bunnymen Don't miss these iconic post-punk legends as they bring their timeless hits to Glasgow's historic Kelvingrove Bandstand on August 9 2024.

Pixies Black Francis of Pixies; the hallowed alternative rock group are set for a performance of classics and tracks from their new album as they perform at the O2 Academy in Glasgow on August 20 2024.

Catish and The Bottlemen Van McCann and the rest of Catfish and The Bottlemen bring their anthemic works to the Edinburgh Royal Highland Showgrounds on August 24 2024.