The second instalment of Netflix’s hit Ginny & Georgia has finally landed on our screens today (January 5) after it debuted a year ago. The coming-of-age drama follows Ginny, a 15 year-old who is seemingly more mature than her 30-year-old mother, Georgia in an affluent town in New England, where they decided to start a new life together.

In this second season, fans finally get to have their burning questions answered as to why Ginny had to run away with her younger brother, Austin after finding out her mother had killed their stepfather, Kenny and the end of season one.

Not only does she have to face the discovery that her mother has killed someone, Ginny is also in two-minds about having to live with Georgia, who begins her serious wedding planning with Mayor Paul Rudolph to keep herself occupied amid her dark past. Paul also wants her to open up about her more but the road leading up to their ‘I do’s’ appears to be bumpy.

In its first season, the mother-daughter dynamics of the drama have garnered a large number of devoted viewers. It also manages to include a murder mystery, tension, and the kind of modern plots we expect from the best dramas. So can fans expect the third instalment of this series? Here’s everything you need to know.

Will there be Ginny & Georgia season 3?

Judging from the success of the first season, the series could be renewed for the third instalment, although Netflix has yet to confirm it. Season one was watched by 52 million member households in its first 28 days of premiering and it went on to make the top 10 list in 87 countries around the world.

How to watch Ginny & Georgia

Ginny & Georgia seasons one and two are streaming now on Netflix .

Ginny & Georgia cast members

Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller

The American actress has been a regular actor in Fox horror series The Exorcist, The Passage and Batwoman. She also appeared in the Fox thriller The Passage, as well as a recurring role in the first season of the CW superhero drama Batwoman as Reagan Pye.

Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller

The 25-year-old American actress’ first major movie role is in the Netflix series, but she has also appeared in the romantic comedy Candy Jar and the drama Raising Dion.

Antonia Gentry as Ginny and Brianne Howey as Georgia in Ginny & Georgia (Credit: Netflix)

Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller

The 11-year-old Australian-American actor has had a variety of roles, including in The Secrets She Keeps, Lambs of God, La Brea and Little Monsters.

