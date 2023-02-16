Go Hard or Go Home: Full BBC cast including The Challenge star Ashley Cain and Commonwealth Games medallist Heather Fisher
New BBC reality series Go Hard or Go Home will follow Olympians and fitness icons as they train regular people to carry out gruelling challenges
Go Hard or Go Home is a new reality TV series which will land on BBC Three soon. The Warriors, a group made up of fearsome fighters, rock-solid sportspeople and awe-inspiring athletes, will prepare to change eight contestants’ lives throughout the series.
The show’s contestants, known as the Trainees, are all stuck in a rut – some want to get healthy again after long illnesses, some want to move on after trauma, and others just need a change. Luckily, the Warriors are on hand to motivate them and help them transform their bodies and minds through a set of gruelling physical challenges.
Throughout the series, the Warriors will help the contestants smash their self-doubt, destroy their demons and eliminate all excuses in an extreme boot camp. Many famous faces are joining the cast, including The Challenge star Ashley Cain and Commonwealth Games medallist Heather Fisher.
But when will Go Hard or Go Home air and who is in the cast? Here’s everything you need to know.
Full cast of Go Hard or Go Home
The Warriors
The Challenge star Ashley Cain
Commonwealth Games medallist Heather Fisher
Team GB shot putter Adele Nicoll
Professional MMA fighter Leah McCourt
Personal trailer Nesrine Dally
Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson
Personal trainer Tyronne Brennand
Fitness instructor Was Ashayer
The Trainees
Adil Jahangir from London
Melita Sanders from North Wales
Carys Barnham from London
Demitri Rodriguez from Stratford Upon Avon
Dylan Spaull from Northampton
Faith Mullen from Newcastle
Hope Ndlovu from Manchester
Seb Fitzharris from Bolton
How to watch Go Hard or Go Home
Go Hard or Go Home will air every Sunday at 9pm from February 18. It will be available to watch on both BBC One and BBC iPlayer.