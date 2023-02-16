News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Go Hard or Go Home: Full BBC cast including The Challenge star Ashley Cain and Commonwealth Games medallist Heather Fisher

New BBC reality series Go Hard or Go Home will follow Olympians and fitness icons as they train regular people to carry out gruelling challenges

By Charlotte Hawes
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Go Hard or Go Home is a new reality TV series which will land on BBC Three soon. The Warriors, a group made up of fearsome fighters, rock-solid sportspeople and awe-inspiring athletes, will prepare to change eight contestants’ lives throughout the series.

The show’s contestants, known as the Trainees, are all stuck in a rut – some want to get healthy again after long illnesses, some want to move on after trauma, and others just need a change. Luckily, the Warriors are on hand to motivate them and help them transform their bodies and minds through a set of gruelling physical challenges.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Throughout the series, the Warriors will help the contestants smash their self-doubt, destroy their demons and eliminate all excuses in an extreme boot camp. Many famous faces are joining the cast, including The Challenge star Ashley Cain and Commonwealth Games medallist Heather Fisher.

But when will Go Hard or Go Home air and who is in the cast? Here’s everything you need to know.

Most Popular

    Full cast of Go Hard or Go Home

    The Warriors

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    • The Challenge star Ashley Cain

    • Commonwealth Games medallist Heather Fisher

    • Team GB shot putter Adele Nicoll

    • Professional MMA fighter Leah McCourt

    • Personal trailer Nesrine Dally

    • Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson

    • Personal trainer Tyronne Brennand

    • Fitness instructor Was Ashayer

    The Trainees

    • Adil Jahangir from London

    • Melita Sanders from North Wales

    • Carys Barnham from London

    • Demitri Rodriguez from Stratford Upon Avon

    • Dylan Spaull from Northampton

    • Faith Mullen from Newcastle

    • Hope Ndlovu from Manchester

    • Seb Fitzharris from Bolton

    How to watch Go Hard or Go Home

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    The cast of Go Hard or Go Home

    Go Hard or Go Home will air every Sunday at 9pm from February 18. It will be available to watch on both BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

    BBCBBC ThreeTV