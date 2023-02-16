Go Hard or Go Home is a new reality TV series which will land on BBC Three soon. The Warriors, a group made up of fearsome fighters, rock-solid sportspeople and awe-inspiring athletes, will prepare to change eight contestants’ lives throughout the series.

The show’s contestants, known as the Trainees, are all stuck in a rut – some want to get healthy again after long illnesses, some want to move on after trauma, and others just need a change. Luckily, the Warriors are on hand to motivate them and help them transform their bodies and minds through a set of gruelling physical challenges.

Throughout the series, the Warriors will help the contestants smash their self-doubt, destroy their demons and eliminate all excuses in an extreme boot camp. Many famous faces are joining the cast, including The Challenge star Ashley Cain and Commonwealth Games medallist Heather Fisher.

But when will Go Hard or Go Home air and who is in the cast? Here’s everything you need to know.

Full cast of Go Hard or Go Home

The Warriors

The Challenge star Ashley Cain

Commonwealth Games medallist Heather Fisher

Team GB shot putter Adele Nicoll

Professional MMA fighter Leah McCourt

Personal trailer Nesrine Dally

Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson

Personal trainer Tyronne Brennand

Fitness instructor Was Ashayer

The Trainees

Adil Jahangir from London

Melita Sanders from North Wales

Carys Barnham from London

Demitri Rodriguez from Stratford Upon Avon

Dylan Spaull from Northampton

Faith Mullen from Newcastle

Hope Ndlovu from Manchester

Seb Fitzharris from Bolton

How to watch Go Hard or Go Home

The cast of Go Hard or Go Home