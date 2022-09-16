The Great British Bake Off 2022: what is the theme for week two of Channel 4 show
Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off will see 11 bakers return to the tent with hopes of impressing the judges.
The 13th series of The Great British Bake Off is back with 11 bakers all hoping to be crowned Star Baker.
The Channel 4 show is known for its great challenges, creativity and fabulous themes that change every week.
Each week the bakers will complete three challenges in line with the theme - a signature, a technical, and a showstopper.
The judges, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood and hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding will return to show for another year. All of whom will be keeping an eye out for any mistakes or not on theme bakes.
So, what is this weeks theme for the bakers? Here’s everything you need to know about this weeks episode of The Great British Bake Off.
When is the Great British Bake Off on?
The Great British Bake Off twitter account confirmed earlier this year that the show would be returning on Tuesday 13 September. Fans will be able to cathc a new episode every Tuesday.
The tweet read: “In knead of some good news? Here’s a little something…The Great British Bake Off is back on your screens on Tuesday, 13 September at 8pm!”
What is this week’s Great British Bake Off theme?
The second week of the show will be Biscuit Week.
The signature challenge is for each baker to produce ilusion macarons - they will be judged not only on how well baked they are but on the similarity in appearance and size of each mini cake.
The second technical of series 13 the bakers will be given ingredients and a vague method hidden under a shroud of gingham, they’ll be left to work out the recipe for “a fruity favourite”.
For the showstopper, the bakers will be tasked with making a 3D mask made entirely from biscuits.
How to watch The Great British Bake-off
The show will once again be shown on Channel 4, and fans can tune in at 8pm to get a first look at the latest episodes.
If viewers happen to miss an episode of the show you can catch up on the All 4 website and app which can be accessed on a phone, laptop and some TV’s.
The Great British Bake-off 2022 line-up
Channel 4 released the full list of baking hopefuls who will take to the tent this autumn earlier this year.
They include:
- Abdul, 29, electronic engineer from London - Raised in Saudi Arabia to Pakistani parents, Abdul is the middle of three children – and the one who got into trouble for pulling apart the electronic devices around the house.
- Carole, 59, supermarket cashier from Dorset - Born and bred in the West Country, Carole lives on a Dorset hillside with her husband, Michael. Her segment on a local radio show is called ‘Compost Carole’; during which she shares her gardening know-how with listeners.
- Dawn, 60, IT manager from Bedfordshire - The eldest of three children, Dawn lives with her partner Trevor (the self-styled person who tidies up the kitchen after her!) and is mother to three, step-mother to two, and gran/step-gran to four.
- James, 25, nuclear scientist from Cumbria - Proud kilt-wearer James grew up in the east-end of Glasgow and moved to England after university. He is a self-proclaimed board game geek and loves horror films from the 70s and 80s.
- Janusz, 34, personal assistant to head teacher from Lancashire - Janusz grew up in Poland and moved to the UK 10 years ago. He is now living on the southeast coast with his boyfriend, Simon, and their sausage dog, Nigel.
- Kevin, 33, music teacher from East Sussex - Surrounded by family and much-loved animals, Kevin is devoted to his nearest and dearest and spends as much time as possible with his wife, Rachel, and his sisters and their partners, laughing, eating and playing board games.
- Maisam, 18, student and sales assistant from Greater Manchester - Originally from Libya, Maisam has lived in the UK since she was nine. She speaks five languages (English, Arabic, Amazigh, Spanish and Turkish) aims to make that seven by the time she turns 20.
- Maxy, 29, architectural assistant from London - Swedish-born Maxy studied fine art and went on to achieve a Masters degree in Architecture, pausing her final qualifications to raise her two daughters, Tyra and Talia. She has DIY-ed every corner of her flat – from laying the flooring and resurfacing the balcony to painting the walls and hanging her own artwork.
- Rebs, 23, Masters student from County Atrim - Rebs spent her childhood in the countryside in Northern Ireland and loves everything to do with Irish culture – she can Irish dance and play the tin whistle.
- Sandro, 30, nanny from London - Sandro was born in Angola, but fled the Angolan war with his mum when he was two, settling then in London. Passionate about fitness, Sandro is a keen boxer and has a background in ballet and breakdance too! When Sandro was 21 his father passed away and he turned to baking as a form of therapy.
- Syabria, 32, cardiovascular research associate from London - Malaysian-born Syabira is one of seven children. She moved to the UK in 2013 to study for her PhD and is now happily settled in London with her boyfriend, Bradley.