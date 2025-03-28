Great British Menu 2025: what time is banquet episode - and who are the chefs?
- It is time for the Great British Menu’s banquet special.
- After weeks of intense competition the menu has been set.
- Dishes inspired by great Britons will be served at Blenheim Palace.
The Great British Menu’s highly anticipated banquet episode has finally arrived. To celebrate its 20th birthday, the long-running BBC show is heading to Blenheim Palace.
This week saw the winners of the regional heats return to the kitchen in a bid to win a place at the coveted event. It proved to be a week full of drama - especially with the return of wildcard chefs.
But what time is the banquet episode on TV? Here’s all you need to know:
Who are the Great British Menu 2025 winners?
The winners of the regional heats returned to compete for a spot at the banquet at Blenheim Palace. The line-up is as follows:
- Starters: Sally Abé (Central & East England)
- Fish: Jean Delport (London & South East England)
- Main: Jean Delport (London & South East England)
- Dessert: Amber Francis (South West England)
It was a particularly high scoring finals week - with both mains and desserts seeing two chefs scoring perfect 40s and having to be separated in a tie-breaker.
The champion of champions will be crowned following the banquet. See all of the chefs who made it to finals week after winning their heats here.
What time is the Great British Menu on today?
The show is set to start a bit earlier this evening for its banquet special. It is due to begin at 7pm instead of its usual 8pm start time.
Fortunately that means you don’t have to worry about it clashing with Beyond Paradise or Death in Paradise this evening. The episode is set to run for an hour, the BBC has said.
How to watch Great British Menu?
The show airs on BBC Two/ Two HD and that is where you can find the culmination of the 2025 season. It will also be broadcast live on iPlayer - and you can also use the app to watch it on catch up if you can’t watch it as it airs.
Who were the judges on Great British Menu in 2025?
Andi Oliver has been on hosting duty throughout the season and has appeared in every single episode. The three main judges for 2025 were iconic chef Tom Kerridge, comedian Ed Gamble and Michelin-starred Lorna McNee.
What did you make of the Great British Menu in 2025? Let me know your thoughts on the season as a whole by email: [email protected].
