Edinburgh is buzzing as Harry Styles is set to bring his highly-anticipated Love On Tour show to the capital this weekend. Much to the delight of fans, who will be travelling from afar, Styles will be playing not one, but two shows in Edinburgh over the weekend.

The majority of tickets were scooped up almost immediately, and the event kicks off a number of huge summer events in Scotland, with visitors expecting to flock to the capital from around the country and from abroad to catch a glimpse of him on stage.

The tour is in support of Styles’ third album ‘Harry’s House’ which was released to both critical and commercial acclaim. The tour has seen the former One Direction star perform all over the world. The first show kicked off on September 4, 2021 in Las Vegas and set to wrap up on July 22, 2023 in Italy.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of her concert in Edinburgh, including door opening times and possible setlist.

When is BT Murrayfield Stadium opening times for Harry Styles’ concert?

The gates for the show are scheduled to open at 5pm.

Are last minute tickets still available for Harry Styles in Edinburgh?

There are still tickets available for Harry Styles’ shows at the BT Murrayfield Stadium on May 26. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster . At the time of publishing tickets were available for prices starting from £74.35. This does not include any additional admin fees.

Who is the support act?

Wet Leg will continue as the supporting act for Styles at all 19 of the additional gigs. They are already opening for Harry at the singer’s shows in Australia and New Zealand in February and March next year, and now, fans in Europe will be able to catch them perform.

The British indie rock duo is made up of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers. Their debut single Chaise Longue was released in 2021 and quickly reached three million streams.The duo released their debut album in 2022 which debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart, ARIA Albums Chart and the Irish Albums Chart.

Harry Styles possible set list for Love On Tour tour 2023

As this is the second leg of his tour, some setlist changes have been made since his last show. An official setlist for the additional shows has not been released, however, setlist.fm has released a setlist from Love On Tour shows played by Styles. The website confirmed that the following playlist was played at Coventry Building Society Arena on May 22, 2023:

Daydreaming

Golden

Adore You

Keep Driving

Stockholm Syndrome

She

Matilda

Satellite

Late Night Talking

Cinema

Music for a Sushi Restaurant

Treat People With Kindness

What Makes You Beautiful

Grapejuice

Watermelon Sugar

Fine Line

Encore: