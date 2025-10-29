Hazbin Hotel season 2: what songs feature in series 2 and how to listen? Full list soundtrack
- Hazbin Hotel is back in business!
- Charlie Morningstar is on a quest to redeem ‘sinners’.
- But which songs can you expect to hear in season 2?
A brand new season of Hazbin Hotel has finally arrived - and there is plenty of new music to enjoy. The hit animated show is a musical and features some true earworms.
Charlie Morningstar might be on a quest to redeem sinners, but there is still time for a song and dance. After an almighty wait, the show is finally back for series two on Prime Video and will be putting out two episodes each week.
But which songs feature in the new episodes? Here’s all you need to know:
Does Hazbin Hotel have original music?
Vivienne Medrano’s animated show is a musical but it is not a jukebox one - and instead features its own original tracks. For season one, the music was written and composed by Andrew Underberg and Sam Haft.
Full song list for Hazbin Hotel
Season 1
- Happy Day in Hell
- Poison
- Hell is Forever
- Stayed Gone
- It Starts with Sorry
- Whatever It Takes
- Respectless
- Loser, Baby
- Hell’s Greatest Dad
- More Than Anything
- Welcome to Heaven
- You Didn’t Know
- Out for Love
- Ready For This
- More Than Anything (Reprise)
- Finale
Season Two
- Hazbin Guarantee (Trust Us)
- Once We Get Up There
- Like You
- Sera’s Confession
- Gravity
The full season two soundtrack is set to be released on November 19, with just the music from episodes one through five available to listen to right now.
How to listen to Hazbin Hotel’s soundtrack?
The music from season one - and the early stages of series two - can be found on streaming services such as Apple Music and Spotify. The full soundtrack for the initial eight episodes can be listened to already.
Five tracks from season two have been released so far, following the release of episode one and two. The full soundtrack will be out on November 19, the date of the season two finale.
The cast of the show also sing on the tracks including Erika Henningsen as Charlie Morningstar, Jeremy Jordan as Lucifer Morningstar, Stephanie Beatriz as Vaggie, and Alex Brightman as Adam.
Prime Video has confirmed the full release schedule for season two of Hazbin Hotel. It will be putting out two episodes each week.