Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tickets are set to go on sale next week for the latest Edinburgh performance of Irish musical phenomenon Riverdance, as part of a 30th anniversary tour next year.

Since Riverdance first emerged onto the world stage, its fusion of Irish and international dance and music has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. The Grammy award-winning music and the infectious energy of performances has established Riverdance as a global cultural sensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To celebrate its 30th year milestone, Riverdance will embark on a special anniversary tour in 2025. The show will visit 30 UK venues - one for each year of its history - from August to December 2025, visiting the Edinburgh Playhouse on October 10 and 11, 2025, with a Friday night and two Saturday performances.

Tickets will go on sale here at 10am on Friday, March 22. There will also be an O2 pre-sale on Wednesday at 10am, as well as Live National and venue pre-sales on Thursday at 10am.

Irish musical Riverdance is set to return to Edinburgh for the production's 30th anniversary.

This 30th anniversary production rejuvenates the much-loved original show with new innovative choreography and costumes and state of the art lighting, projection and motion graphics. And for the first time Riverdance welcomes ‘The New Generation’ of performers, all of whom were not born when the show began 30 years ago.

John McColgan, director of Riverdance, said: “It is both a privilege and a delight to celebrate 30 years of Riverdance and the unique journey it has taken us on. In those 30 years the show has transformed from a spectacle into a global cultural phenomenon – continuously evolving yet remaining true to its Irish roots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad