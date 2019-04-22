How you could be named UK's best Game of Thrones or Harry Potter lookalike in Edinburgh competition

Game of Thrones and Harry Potter fans from all over the UK and Ireland will soon be descending on an Edinburgh school for a fantasy festival like no other.

The Edinburgh Academy in Stockbridge will be transformed when it welcomes actors and props from the hit book, film and TV franchises for the magical three-day spectacle in July.

And organisers of For the Love of Fantasy say the convention will be “even better” than last year’s inaugural Harry Potter event at Lorettos in Musselburgh, which attracted about 8,000 enthusiasts.

This year, fans will have the chance to be named as the UK's best Game of Thrones or Harry Potter lookalike, with different age categories to enter and a number of top prizes up for grabs.

READ MORE: Game of Thrones star launches £25m Princes Street Gardens transformation project

David Bradley, who plays both the Hogwarts school janitor and Walder Frey in Game of Thrones, is also set to appear.

Special guests booked for the fantasy takeover include Chris Rankin (aka Percy Weasley) and Josh Herdman (aka Gregory Goyle) from the Harry Potter franchise.

Fiona Quilietti, who runs events company FQT, is collaborating with Monopoly Events on this year’s event.

"There is a good mix of people who enter the lookalike competition who do it for fun and those who do it seriously.

"Some people spend thousands of pounds on their costumes to make them screen accurate."

READ MORE: Game of Thrones pop-up bar returns to Edinburgh

Fans will also be able to have their photographs taken inside a model of the Weasley family car from Harry Potter, or sitting upon the Iron Throne from Game of Thrones.

Fiona added: "It’s a family friendly event and there will be lots of actors there doing live Q&A sessions with fans, and we are hoping to get even more up to Edinburgh. There will be lots of other surprises as well."

The event, entitled ‘The School of Witchcraft and Wizardry,’ is scheduled to take place at the Edinburgh Academy from Friday, July 26 to Sunday the 28th.

Tickets will be priced at £16.50 for adults, £11 for children aged 5-15 and kids under the age of five will go free.

To buy tickets visit the site here.

To enter the lookalike competition, email info@fortheloveoffantasy.com or visit the event's Facebook page.

