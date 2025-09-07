I Fought the Law stars Sheridan Smith - but who else is in the cast? 📺

I Fought the Law will continue on ITV.

The final two episodes are set to be broadcast.

But who is in the cast of the drama?

One woman’s quest to overturn the UK’s double jeopardy law will continue in ITV’s I Fought the Law. Sheridan Smith stars as real life activist Ann Ming in the four-part drama.

Having started last weekend, the show will conclude over the next two nights. It replaced Ridley on the broadcaster’s schedule after its second season finished at the end of August.

Sheridan Smith might be the biggest name in the cast, but the BAFTA-winner is not the only familiar face in the cast. Here’s all you need to know:

Who is in the cast of I Fought the Law?

Sheridan Smith as Ann Ming in I Fought the Law | Hera Pictures/ITV

The actors who will appear in the show have been revealed and the headline name is of course BAFTA winner Sheridan Smith. A legend of the small screen, she is the kind of actor that makes you want to tune in to whatever project she is involved in.

Sheridan Smith as Ann Ming

Daniel York Loh as Charlie Ming

Enzo Cilenti as DS Mark Braithwaite

Victoria Wyant as Julie Hogg

Marlowe Chan-Reeves

Olivia Ng as Angela Ming

Jake Davies as Matthew

Kent Riley

Jack James Ryan

Andrew Lancel

Rufus Jones

Aimée Kelly as Judith Morden

Bryony Corrigan as WPC Elliot

Buddy Wignall-Ho as Kevin

Where do you know the actors from?

Viewers will recognise Marlow Chan-Reeves from Doctor Who and may have seen Olivia Ng in Phoenix Rise.

Jake Davies has been in ITV’s Grace, while Victoria Wyant and Kent Riley were both in the acclaimed Mr Bates vs. The Post Office. Another ITV alumnus is Jack James Ryan who had a role in Vera as well as Passenger.

Andrew Lancel has previously been in Unforgotten, while viewers may have caught Rufus Jones in Hijack. He was also in BBC’s W1A.

Speaking about the show, Sheridan Smith said: “I am so honoured to have been asked to play the role of Ann Ming, a mother so determined to fight for justice for her murdered daughter that she spent 15 years campaigning for the Double Jeopardy Law to be changed. She is a truly courageous and remarkable woman to whom we all owe a debt of gratitude.”

Is I Fought the Law based on a true story?

The show is inspired by one woman’s campaign to over-turn the double jeopardy law. Ann Ming took on the battle after the murder of her daughter Julia in 1989.

The law was over 800 years old and it took nearly 20 years for the family to see true justice. She documented the struggle in the non-fiction book For the Love of Julie.

Ann said: “My daughter’s killer was wrongfully acquitted, and I wasn’t going to let this law stand in my way of getting justice for Julie. I’m overwhelmed that Sheridan Smith will be playing me. Having such an iconic and talented actress portray me is truly wonderful.”

I Fought the Law will be followed by a documentary about the case. It is called I Fought The Law: The Ann Ming Story.

It will be narrated by Sheridan Smith and takes a detailed look at the case from Julie’s disappearance in 1989 until the murderer was retried and jailed for life in 2006, becoming the first person convicted under the changed law.

Sheridan Smith as Ann Ming in I Fought the Law | Hera Pictures/ITV

Featuring exclusive interviews with Ann, her family and friends, retired police officers, and other key individuals close to the story, the documentary will also include rare archive and images that tell the story of one mother’s unwavering resolve to get justice for her daughter.

The documentary shows Ann’s extraordinary campaign, her unshakable determination, and how her fight for justice has since helped secure other landmark convictions, including those of Stephen Lawrence's killers.

