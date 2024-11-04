After an absence of eight years, electronic music legends Faithless made their triumphant return to the stage at Edinburgh’s O2 Academy on Friday.

A year shy of their 30th anniversary, Faithless are back. Making a much anticipated live and studio return. Eighth studio album Champion Sound is set to be released later this year, their first in four years, and Sister Bliss and co are now embarking on a UK tour, their first since 2016.

If there were any fears around ring rust for the dance superstars live return, they were quick to be dismissed. Faithless are an absolutely relentless live band, from minute one, until departing the stage more than an hour and a half later, the group bring their intense house and trip hop to Edinburgh.

Headlining the "Remix Presents Cream' Event is Fatithless, a very successful electronic act.

Insomnia builds as electric an atmosphere as you would expect for one of the greatest dance tracks of all-time. And Maxi Jazz is still at the forefront of the performance despite his passing almost two years ago. Jazz’s vocals are still present, with recordings used, and distorted and digitised video allowing the iconic frontman’s presence still to be felt.

Alongside Insomnia, hits God is a DJ and We Come 1 thrive and they are accompanied by much mellower tracks including covers of Joy Division’s Love Will Tear Us Apart (previously re-worked by Faithless producer Rollo under the R Plus moniker) and Dido’s Thank You.

In a world of lazy stereotypes, a dance band wouldn’t be one of the hardest and tightest live bands I’ve seen in the last few years, but Faithless are just that. Despite the eight years since last performing live, despite the challenges of incorporating an iconic vocalist following their passing, despite everything - Faithless have you believing that they are as incredible as they ever were.