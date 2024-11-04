This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Iggy Pop still has a Lust for Life, as he takes over Alexandra Palace in 2025 🎸

Celebrated punk icon Iggy Pop has announced a huge UK show for 2025.

The Passenger singer is set to perform at London’s Alexandra Palace in May, shortly before heading to Glasgow.

Here’s how you can get tickets to Iggy Pop’s London event, along with an idea of what he could perform at the show.

Iggy Pop is set to perform one of his biggest performances in recent years, with the announcement the former Stooges frontman is set to take over Alexandra Palace in 2025.

The show comes days before Pop, known to family members as James Newell Osterberg Jr, is set to perform in Glasgow’s O2 Academy in June, while the singer has also been confirmed to be performing at next year’s Bearded Theory festival.

Currently a mainstay of BBC Radio 6, with his Sunday afternoon shows becoming essential listening on BBC Sounds, the shows come two years after Pop’s last headline performance, when he once again took over London - in this instance, Crystal Palace Park - back in July 2023.

But for fans of his solo works alongside his celebrated performances as a member of proto-punk group The Stooges, it’s a welcome return from the radio studio to the live stage, where Pop always thrives.

When is Iggy Pop performing in the United Kingdom?

Punk pioneer Iggy Pop has announced a huge show set to take place at Alexandra Palace, London in May 2025. | Provided

Iggy Pop’s huge show at London’s Alexandra Palace is scheduled to take place on May 28 2025.

When can I get tickets to see Iggy Pop performing in the United Kingdom in 2025?

Presale access

Those with O2 presale access can order tickets through your dedicated link from November 6 2024 at 9am.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales will then commence through Ticketmaster UK from November 8 2024 at 9am. This will also be the date that Mastercard holders can access preferred tickets to the event.

What could Iggy Pop perform during his 2025 concert?

It could be lots of Stooges material, if Iggy Pop’s last live appearance is any indicator. But at his most recent live show on June 8 2024 at the No Values Festival, the singer performed the following set (credit: Setlist.FM)

T.V. Eye (The Stooges song)

Raw Power

(Iggy and The Stooges song)

I Got a Right (Iggy and The Stooges song)

Gimme Danger (Iggy and The Stooges song)

The Passenger

Lust for Life

Death Trip (Iggy and The Stooges song)

Loose (The Stooges song)

I Wanna Be Your Dog (The Stooges song)

Search and Destroy (Iggy and The Stooges song)

Down on the Street (The Stooges song)

1970 (The Stooges song)

