Just four days after the final of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! ITV is airing a one-off special which see’s the cast of 2022 return for a reunion. The Coming Out Show gives the celebrities one last chance to reminisce over their days in the jungle before heading home.

At the end of Sunday’s finale, Lioness Jill Scott was crowned Queen of the jungle with 57.66% of the public vote . Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner came in second place with 42.34% and former Health Secretary Matt Hancock came in third place with a 21.72% share of the vote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s series included campmates such as DJ Chris Moyles, Coronation Street’s Sue Cleaver, Jill Scott and more. However, one particular addition to the cast caused quite the stir in and out of the camp, that being Matt Hancock.

The coming out show sees Sue, Scarlette, and Charlene get together for cocktails by the pool. Meanwhile, Owen spends some well-earned family time, and Chris Moyles brings a bucket of beer to Mike Tindall and his royal wife Zara.

Most Popular

Here’s everything you need to know about the I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2022 Coming Out Show.

How to watch ITV’s I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2022 Coming Out Show

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! The Coming Out Show will air on Thursday, December 1 at 9.15PM on ITV1 and ITV Hub .

Who won I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2022?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lioness and former footy pro, Jill Scott won the latest series of I’m a Celeb. Upon being crowned Queen of the Jungle, Scott joked, "I just can’t believe it, I think I’m going to owe my grandma a lot of money for 12 million votes."