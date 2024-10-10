The first wave of artists have been announced ahead of the 2025 In It Together Festival , taking place at Old Park Farm, Port Talbot from May 22 to May 23 2025.

Organisers are set for a busy 2025, with the launch of a sister festival, Together Again Festival , taking over Bolesworth Castle in Chester in July 2025. That festival has seen the announcements of UB40, Cat Burns, Gabrielle and Sister Sledge featuring Kathy Sledge so far.

It’s a similar eclectic theme also when it comes to In It Together Festival’s first act announcements, with a bit of British indie-rock mixed in with some utter ‘90s eurodance belters.

So who are some of the highlights announced for In It Together Festival 2025? Here’s our picks; for a full rundown of all the acts and how to get tickets, you can visit the In It Together official website .

1 . Myles Smith Myles Smith gained recognition as a breakout artist, known for his powerful performances and memorable tracks that have resonated with fans across genres | Jamie McCarthy Photo Sales

2 . Bru-C Emerging from the UK grime scene, Bru-C has made a name for himself with chart-topping hits and collaborations with notable artists, establishing himself as a prominent figure in contemporary music. | MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY Photo Sales

3 . James Morrison James Morrison achieved international acclaim with his debut album, which featured the hit single 'You Give Me Something,' earning him multiple award nominations and a dedicated fan base. | James Morrison Photo Sales