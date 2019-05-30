JK Rowling set to release four new Harry Potter stories next month

Do you need more Harry Potter life? JK Rowling has your next fix sorted

Even though the very first Harry Potter book was published over 20 years ago, love for the series hasn’t dwindled since.

It seems that JK Rowling hasn’t slowed down either, with four new Harry Potter tales to be released in June.

What are the stories?

According to the Pottermore website, the eBooks will be themed by a different Hogwarts lesson and will allow you to learn more and explore the “traditional folklore and magic at the heart of the Harry Potter stories”.

The stories are titled:

A Journey Through Charms and Defence Against the Dark Arts

A Journey Through Potions and Herbology

A Journey Through Divination and Astronomy

A Journey Through Care of Magical Creatures

Characterised as “bite-sized reads”, the new reads will feature line drawings from London-based artist Rohan Daniel Eason.

The eBooks are inspired by the British Library exhibition and its companion books, Harry Potter: A History of Magic. The new stories promise to let readers “delve deeper into the rich history of magic - be it our own Muggle history, or the magical world created by J. K. Rowling”.

When will they be released?

A Journey Through Charms and Defence Against the Dark Arts and A Journey Through Potions and Herbology will be released on 27 June 2019.

The release dates of the other tales are yet to be announced.

The books are available to pre-order on Amazon and Apple Books for £1.99.

Twitter's reaction

Twitter users have reacted strongly to the news of even more Harry Potter stories being released.

One wrote, “4 new Harry Potter stories next month!!! Thank you so much @jk_rowling”

Another said, “I can't /NOT/ spend money on Harry Potter and you manipulate me like this? I'm trying to save money, my dude ... how dare you put me in this position @pottermore”

“I can’t wait!! I need,” wrote another user, followed by heart eye emojis.