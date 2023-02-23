JLS announce UK tour including Scotland date - how to buy tickets and pre-sale details
You’ve only got one shot… you might never get this moment again. Here’s everything you need to know about JLS’ UK tour.
JLS has announced they are embarking on a major UK tour which will stop at a venue in Scotland. Everybody Say JLS: The Hits Tour, begins later this year and is the group’s second arena outing since their reunion in 2021.
JLS said: "We couldn’t be more excited to announce another UK and Ireland arena tour. Last time out was totally surreal and we’ve been eagerly awaiting the right time to do it all over again. Playing live and seeing our amazing fans is definitely the best part of being JLS."
The quartet consists of members Aston Merrygold, JB Gill, Marvin Humes and Oritsé Williams. Garnering attention off the back of ITV’s X Factor in 2008, the boys have scored five UK number one singles and one UK number one album.
Here’s how to see JLS in Scotland and get tickets to the much-anticipated show.
When and where are JLS playing in Scotland?
JLS will be performing at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro arena on November 3, 2023.
How to get tickets for JLS in Scotland
Tickets for JLS’s show at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro will go on general sale from 9am on Friday, March 3. You can purchase tickets from the Live Nation website on release.
JLS full UK tour dates
October
- 20 - Dublin, 3Arena
- 23 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
- 24 - Bournemouth, International Centre
- 26 - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
- 28 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena
- 30 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
November
- 2 - Manchester, AO Arena
- 3 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 4 - Newcastle, Utilita Arena
- 6 - Brighton, Centre
- 7 - Leeds, First Direct Arena
- 9 - London, The O2
- 10 - London, The O2
- 11 - Sheffield, Utilita Arena
