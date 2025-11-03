John Lewis has dropped a huge hint for its 2025 Christmas advert 🤩🎅

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The John Lewis Christmas advert is just around the corner.

A massive teaser has been dropped on social media.

But what does it show?

It would not be Christmas without the John Lewis advert. Sure, others might try to challenge it but it remains the most anticipated festive campaign each year.

The company sent social media users into a frenzy after dropping a massive hint over the weekend. It features a record player, a brief bit of music, and a very specific date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Released each year since 2007, the John Lewis Christmas advert has remained a true festive institute. But what does the new teaser show?

John Lewis drops massive Christmas advert hint

A still from The Gifting Hour - John Lewis Christmas advert. Photo: John Lewis | John Lewis

Could we be mere hours away from the John Lewis Christmas advert? The company’s official Instagram page dropped a huge teaser on social media over the weekend.

The post on Sunday (November 2) was simply captioned: “Dropping soon. 04.11.25.” It shows a hand setting up a record player followed by a very brief snippet of music - and the date is for tomorrow (November 4).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Lewis’ partner company Waitrose added to the speculation that the Xmas ad is very soon, commenting: “The best time of the year.” Santa might just be coming early this year!

Responding to the clip, one fan wrote: “Omg an early one?!! You’re spoiling us!” Replying, the John Lewis account simply responded with a pair of coy emojis.

Our sister title National World reports that online members of the My John Lewis rewards scheme can watch the advert early. So make sure you keep your eyes on the app!

Fans ‘figure out’ John Lewis Christmas ad song

Despite only featuring the briefest snippet of music, we are talking about one chord being played at most, fans have tried to figure out what it could be. The big suggestion in the comments is the song Where Love Lives by British singer Alison Limerick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other suggestions include 9 To 5 by Dolly Parton. However, the overwhelming song being mentioned is Alison Limerick’s 1990 single.

When does the John Lewis Christmas ad usually come out?

If the teaser on social media is pointing to the release date of this year’s Xmas advert, it would be a big change. Not only would it be one of the earliest releases, it would also mark a change in the day of the week it comes out on.

2007 - Shadows, released in December

2008 - Clues, released in December

2009 - The Feeling, released in December

2010 - A Tribute to Givers, released in December

2011 - The Long Wait, released in December

2012 - The Journey, released in December

2013 - The Bear and the Hare, released in December

2014 - Monty The Penguin, November 7

2015 - The Man on the Moon, November 6

2016 - Buster the Boxer, November 10

2017 - Moz the Monster, November 10

2018 - The Boy and the Piano, November 15

2019 - Excitable Edgar, November 14

2020 - Give a Little Love, November 13

2021 - An Unexpected Guest, November 4

2022 - The Beginner, November 10

2023 - Snapper, November 9

2024 - The Gifting Hour, November 14

It would be the joint earlier release, tied with 2021’s advert - so it is not unprecedented for it to come out in the first week of November. But it would arrive ten days earlier than last year’s one.

The release date would also buck the trend of it coming out on a Thursday, which has been the case for the previous four adverts (2021-2024). So keep your eyes peeled for what comes tomorrow (November 4).