Following the announcement of her seventh studio album, KT Tunstall has revealed she will embark on a 16 date tour next year.

Tunstall says, ”This will be my first full UK headline tour since the pandemic, and I’m so looking forward to playing a completely different show with a brand new line up of amazing musicians.

“Included in that line-up will be the brilliant Andy Burrows [of Razorlight] on drums (who played on ‘NUT’). He’ll also be opening the gigs with his own excellent show” she added.

Tunstall’s latest album will be the last in a trilogy of albums she began recording and releasing in 2016. Each part of the trilogy relates to the three existential parts of ourselves; KIN = Spirit, WAX = Body, and NUT = Mind.

KT explains the inspiration behind the album’s name: “Growing up in Scotland, if someone was losing their temper you would say, ‘Dinny lose yer Nut!’ I love that the word also means a seed. The album artwork is all about the brain being a garden; you reap what you sow, you need to keep the weeds at bay, and there is an almost supernatural beauty to when things blossom.”

The latest album is currently available for preorder and will be released on Friday 9 September.

So, when will fans in Edinburgh be able to see KT Tunstall live? Here’s everything you need to know about her upcoming tour.

When is KT Tunstall playing Edinburgh?

KT Tunstall is scheduled to perform at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on Wednesday 15 March 2023.

The show is expected to start at 7pm.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets are currently on sale via Ticketmaster .

At the time of publishing prices started at £30.25. This price does not include any additional admin or postal fees that may be applied.

Full list of UK tour dates

Here is a full list of the shows KT Tunstall will be playing on her upcoming tour:

Thursday 23 February – Buxton Opera House

Friday 24 February - York Barbican

Sunday 26 February – Manchester Albert Hall

Monday 27 February – Birmingham Symphony Hall

Tuesday 28 February – Bath The Forum

Thursday 2 March – Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

Friday 3 March – Southampton O2 Guildhall

Saturday 4 March – Cambridge Corn Exchange

Monday 6 March – Cardiff St David’s Hall

Tuesday 7 March – London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Thursday 9 March – Guilford G Live

Friday 10 March – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Saturday 11 March – Sage Gateshead

Tuesday 14 March – Aberdeen Music Hall

Wednesday 15 March – Edinburgh Usher Hall

Friday 17 March – Glasgow SEC Armadillo

Who will the support act be?

Andy Burrows is an English songwriter and musician. He is best known as the drummer for Razorlight from 2004 until 200, and went on to return to the band in 2021.

Following his departure from Razorlight, Burrows has enjoyed success as a solo artist and soundtrack composer working on the likes of The Snowman and The Snowdog.

As a solo artist burrow has released five albums, his most recent being Reasons to Stay Alie in 2019.

Who is KT Tunstall?

Kate Victoria Tunstall, or KT Tunstall, is a Scottish singer-songwriter and musician.

The Grammy®-nominated musician burst onto the music scene with her 2004 multi-platinum debut, Eye to the Telescope, which spawned the global hits “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree” and “Suddenly I See.” These songs established Tunstall as a captivating and dynamic performer, as well as a Songwriter with a singular knack for balancing introspective folk and propulsive rock.

Throughout her career she has received many award nominations, her first album the album led to her nominations for the Mercury Prize in 2005, a BRIT Award for Best British Live Act and BRIT Award for Best Breakthrough Act in 2006, and a Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance nomination in 2007.

Tunstall won the BRIT Award for Best British Female Artist and the European Border Breakers Award, in 2006.