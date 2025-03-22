A legendary comedian and impressionist is coming home to Edinburgh this summer as part of his latest UK tour.

For four decades, Rory Bremner has mimicked Prime Ministers and Presidents, pundits and Princes. Now, the master satirist is back with an intimate show that combines his signature stand-up with candid conversation, accompanied by a rotating cast of special guest hosts.

The ‘Making An Impression’ tour will take in venues across the UK this May and June, including a show at the Assembly Rooms in Edinburgh on June 1. Tickets are on sale now here.

Bremner’s virtuoso display of vocal mimicry, topical satire and revealing insights will be on full display as he looks back on his career in an evening “filled with acute observations, pitch-perfect impressions, and surprising revelations about the people he has imitated and his own self-discovery”.

Edinburgh's Rory Bremner brings his latest UK tour home to the Assembly Rooms this summer. | Multitude Media

Edinburgh-born Rory Bremner is widely regarded as Britain’s top satirical impressionist. As a mimic, he’s provided definitive impersonations of PMs and Presidents from Major to Mandela, Blair to Brown, Clinton to Cameron and Bush to Trump. As himself, he’s been presenter, writer, quiz-show host, actor, translator and even a ballroom dancer in Strictly Come Dancing in 2011.

In a TV career of over 30 years, he’s won numerous awards, including three BAFTAs for his long-running Channel 4 satire series Bremner Bird & Fortune.

In addition, he’s written and starred in satirical specials covering four elections, the Blair Government, (From Blair to Here, My Government and I) the Iraq War (Between Iraq and a Hard Place, Beyond Iraq and a Hard Place), the financial crisis of 2008 (Silly Money) and -back at the BBC- the Scottish Referendum (Rory Goes to Hollyrood, (2014) and the Coalition government (Rory Bremner’s Coalition Report, Rory Bremner’s Election Report (2015).

He retraced his family history for Who Do You Think You Are and travelled all over Britain for the ITV daytime series Rory Bremner’s Great British Views (2012).