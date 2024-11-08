Legendary musical set to play Edinburgh on major UK tour

A touring production of a legendary global stage sensation will play the Edinburgh Playhouse - 35 years after it made its West End debut.

Boublil and Schönberg’s Miss Saigon will play the Edinburgh Playhouse between Tuesday, 28 October and Saturday, 1 November 2025, presented by Michael Harrison in association with Cameron Mackintosh.

The hit musical, which features the hits songs; The Heat is On in Saigon, The Movie in My Mind, Last Night of the World and The American Dream, tells the heart-wrenching story of 17-year-old Kim and American GI Chris and their lives as it is torn apart by the Vietnam war and the fall of Saigon. The show has been a worldwide hit since first playing in 1989.

Of the new revival, Cameron Mackintosh comments: “The recent hugely successful Sheffield Crucible production took a contemporary look at this great musical and that inspired producer Michael Harrison and I to also take a fresh look at Miss Saigon and create a modern version that can play many theatres that the original was unable to do.

“Directing this exciting new production is Jean-Pierre van der Spuy, who recently directed the acclaimed Australian Opera production of Miss Saigon and with Matthew Bourne is co-directing my hugely successful new production of Oliver! in the West End. Like the phoenix that is so central to the show’s story Miss Saigon will rise again next year - a legend reborn”

Since its London premiere in 1989, Cameron Mackintosh’s original production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s epic musical Miss Saigon became one of the most successful musicals in history. The original Broadway production of Miss Saigon opened on April 11, 1991, and played for nearly ten years with its 4,097 performances attended by more than 6.3 million people.

Michael Harrison said: “It is thrilling to be collaborating with Cameron on a brand-new production of Miss Saigon. Millions of people around the world have been moved by its riveting story, messages of family and enduring love, and by Boublil and Schönberg’s majestic score. I am delighted that we can now bring this story to audiences throughout the country in a brilliant and modern production.”

Tickets go on-sale on Thursday, 28 November 2024 at 10.00am at www.atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse/