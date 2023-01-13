Lewis Capaldi has today announced a huge outdoor show for Edinburgh in the summer of 2023. The news comes just before the star kicks off his UK tour which will see the star play a home crowd at OVO Hydro Glasgow later this month (January 2023).

The tour will take place throughout January, and February in support of his new album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ which will be out May 19, 2023 on EMI Records. With most of the shows sold out fans will be pleased to hear the news of his Edinburgh show.

The announcement comes after the singer-songwriter has been on a winning streak with his comeback single ‘Forget Me’ rocketing straight to the top of the UK singles chart in September. This was his third UK number one which quickly became Gold-certified and smashed 100 million streams globally, making him the fifth artist in 2022 to have a single go straight in at number one in its first week, putting him in the company of Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Dave & Sam Smith.

So, when are tickets for Lewis Capaldi in Edinburgh available? Here’s everything you need to know about the show.

Lewis Capaldi will play at the RHS.

When is Lewis Capaldi in Edinburgh?

Lewis Capaldi will play the The Royal Highland Showgrounds, Edinburgh on Friday September 1, 2023.

How to get tickets for Lewis Capaldi in Edinburgh

General sale for tickets will start at 9am on January 20. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster and Gigs in Scotland .

Full list of Lewis Capaldi UK dates

January 14 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

January 16 - Sheffield, Utilita Arena

January 18 - Manchester, AO Arena

January 19 - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

January 21 - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

January 23 - Aberdeen, P&J Live

January 24 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

January 26 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

January 27 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

January 29 - Belfast, SSE Arena

January 30 - Dublin, 3Arena

February 1 - Cardiff, International Arena

February 2 - Exeter, Westpoint Arena