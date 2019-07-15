Lewis Capaldi's TRNSMT Chewbacca mask put up for charity auction

IT HAS quickly become the iconic image of this year's Scottish festival season.

And now, music fans have been given the opportunity to own the Chewbacca mask worn by West Lothian singing sensation Lewis Capaldi at Glasgow's TRNSMT festival after a concert worker put the signed item up for auction to raise money for a mental health charity.

The 'Someone You Loved' singer wowed crowds at the Glasgow Green performance by taking to the stage wearing a mask of the Star Wars character following the latest jibe by former Oasis frontman Noel Gallagher in the pair's ongoing feud.

Capaldi recently changed his social media profile picture and name to ‘Chewis Capaldi’ after Gallagher said that Lewis should 'enjoy his 15 minutes' of fame as well as branding Scotland a 'third world country'.

He fired back further by covering ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ to kick off his epic TRNSMT set.

A festival worker has since put the mask up for auction on eBay in a bid to raise funds for a charity set up by members of Frightened Rabbit following the tragic death of frontman Scott Hutchison last year - complete with a Capaldi autograph.

The listing reads: "For sale....THE actual latex Chewbacca mask worn by Lewis Capaldi at TRNSMT festival on 14/07/19."

"I work for DF concerts and events and donated my mask to Lewis Capaldi for his performance. He signed it as well shortly after coming off Stage.

"So I thought the best thing to do with it would be sell it on eBay with the profits going to the charity “Tiny changes” which was set up in memory of Scott Hutchison (Frightened Rabbit.) Tiny changes helps Raise awareness about children and young people’s mental health issues."

It comes as the remaining members of Frightened Rabbit prepare to launch a compilation album, also entitled Tiny Changes, featuring bands including Biffy Clyro and Chvrches putting their own spin on tracks from the 2008 album The Midnight Organ Fight.

Work on the compilation, put together to mark ten years since one of the group’s most popular releases, has already started before Scott’s tragic passing in May last year.

Festival Director Geoff Ellis said: “Lewis Capaldi is part of TRNSMT’s story having played the King Tut’s Stage Powered by Utilita Energy in the opening year in 2017, graduating to a daytime slot on the Main Stage in 2018 and playing to one of the biggest crowds we have seen at the festival last night. Capaldi fever is sweeping the world and I was delighted to watch his outstanding set from side of stage last night - It’s a performance I will remember for years to come.



“The Tiny Changes Charity is very close to our hearts, here at DF Concerts, and I hope we manage to raise a great amount of money for a charity that’s work is very important, not only within the music industry, but for raising awareness about children and young people’s mental health.”

Fans can bid on the listing here