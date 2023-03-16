Love Actually in Concert returns to Edinburgh in 2023 - how to get tickets, tour dates and what to expect
Love Actually in Concert is returning to bring your favourite Christmas film to life in Edinburgh once again.
Love Actually In Concert has announced a brand new UK tour including a date which will see the show return to Edinburgh. The event will bring festive cheer once again to thousands of people. It has become an annual festive tradition for many, gathering numerous sold out audiences in previous years.
The concert brings one of the greatest Christmas filmsto life, with a viewing of the full film projected onto a vast screen accompanied by a full, live orchestra performing Craig Armstrong’s scores at each show. Armstrong is one of the UK’s most recognised film composers, with his work being awarded a BAFTA for his Achievement in Film Music.
Written and directed by Richard Curtis and initially released in 2003, Love Actually follows 10 different, yet all interweaving stories of love around the festive period. Boasting an all-star cast, Love Actually features Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Bill Nighy, Martine McCutcheon, Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley, Rowan Atkinson, Martin Freeman and many more.
The 2023 tour will begin at Bath Forum, before heading across the country to Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow, Nottingham and many more before a finale show just before Christmas at London’s Eventim Apollo.
So, when will tickets for Edinburgh be on sale? Here’s everything you need to know including a full list of UK tour dates.
When is Love Actually in Concert coming to Edinburgh?
Love Actually in Concert is scheduled to take place at Edinburgh Usher Hall on December 7, 2023.
How to get tickets for Love Actually in Concert
Tickets for the Edinburgh show will be available via Ticketmaster. Tickets for the shows will go on sale on Friday March, 17 at 10am.
Full Love Actually in Concert tour dates
Here’s the full list of 2023 Love Actually in Concert dates across the UK:
- November, 24 - Bath Forum
- November, 25 - Cardiff St David’s Hall
- November, 26 - Southend Cliffs Pavilion
- November, 27 - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
- December, 1 - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
- December, 3 - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
- December, 4 - Sheffield City Hall
- December, 5 - Birmingham Symphony Hall
- December, 6 - York Barbican
- December, 7 - Edinburgh Usher Hall
- December, 8 - Manchester Bridgewater Hall
- December, 9 - London Eventim Apollo
