Sparks flew between Love Island’s Sammy and new bombshell Mal on their date this evening (June 21). The islander’s heads seemed to turn following last night’s cruel twist, which left Sammy single as Edinburgh native Mal entered the villa.

Host of the reality dating series, Maya Jama, was the bearer of bad news yesterday as she revealed two couples would have to break up in a new series shake-up. Sammy and Jess, as well as Mitchel and Leah, were the two couples that were forced to split after they were voted the least compatible couples in the villa.

They were not left brokenhearted for long as two new bombshells were also introduced. 25-year-old Edinburgh bombshell Mal Nicol, who is a picture researcher, was one of the new additions.

In the episode, Mal got the chance to date both Sammy and Mitchel. Viewers got a first look at Sammy and Mal’s date in a preview for tonight’s episode earlier today.

In the teaser, the pair joked they could be each other’s type on paper. While bombshell Mal admitted she prefers a "tall, dark and handsome" lad, Sammy said his type is "small, dark brunettes".

The flirty banter was seen to continue in the episode between Sammy and Mal as they bonded over their love of skiing and even ended their date with a peck on the cheek.

Shortly after her date with Sammy, the bombshell soon went on her second date of this evening with original Islander Mitchel. Conversation was soon flowing between the pair as Mitchel attempted to move on from his ‘friendship couple’ with Leah.

Following the dates, Mal caught up with the girls around the fire pit. The Edinburgh native opened up about Sammy as she said he was one of her top three picks before entering the villa. Mitchel was not included in Mal’s top three. While chatting to the boys, Sammy added Mal was his type and described their date as "decent."