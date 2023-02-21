Luther: The Fallen Sun will hit our screens soon and the movie will be available to watch in select cinemas as well as on streaming platform, Netflix. Fans of the crime thriller have waited a long time for the new Luther Movie as the BBC series was left on a cliffhanger back in 2019.

The series ended with the arrest of detective John Luther, played by Idris Elba, and Luther: The Fallen Sun will follow on from the popular TV show. The Netflix synopsis for the new Luther movie reads: “In Luther: The Fallen Sun — an epic continuation of the award-winning television saga reimagined for film — a gruesome serial killer is terrorising London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Idris Elba) sits behind bars.

“Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary."

But when will Luther: The Fallen Sun be released and how can you watch the movie? Here’s everything you need to know.

Luther: The Fallen Sun Netflix and cinema release dates

Luther: The Fallen Sun will land on Netflix in the UK on March 10, 2023. If you can’t wait to find out what happens to Luther, the movie will be available to watch in select cinemas on February 24 for a limited time.

Luther: The Fallen Sun cast

Idris Elba in Luther: The Fallen Sun

Elba will be joined in the new movie by Dermot Crowley who played Martin Schenk in the BBC series. Other confirmed cast members include:

Andy Serkis as David Robey

Cynthia Erivo as Odette Raine

Peter Theobalds as DC Williams

Lauryn Ajufo as Anya

Henry Hereford as Brian Lee

Einar Kuusk as Arkady Kachimov

Natasha Patel as Lydia Deng

Alexander Anderson as Ian Moore

Is there a trailer?

A trailer for Luther: The Fallen Sun was released by Netflix on February 9, 2023. In the two minute clip, Martin Schenk is confronted by an investigator who is looking for Luther as he’s escaped prison.

It then shows scenes of the former detective breaking out of his prison cell before he is asked to find a serial killer who is taking over the streets of London.

