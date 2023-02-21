Luther: The Fallen Sun: Netflix release date, trailer and will Idris Elba movie be shown in cinemas?
The release date for the long-awaited Luther movie is around the corner and fans will be able to catch the film on Netflix and in the cinema.
Luther: The Fallen Sun will hit our screens soon and the movie will be available to watch in select cinemas as well as on streaming platform, Netflix. Fans of the crime thriller have waited a long time for the new Luther Movie as the BBC series was left on a cliffhanger back in 2019.
The series ended with the arrest of detective John Luther, played by Idris Elba, and Luther: The Fallen Sun will follow on from the popular TV show. The Netflix synopsis for the new Luther movie reads: “In Luther: The Fallen Sun — an epic continuation of the award-winning television saga reimagined for film — a gruesome serial killer is terrorising London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Idris Elba) sits behind bars.
“Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary."
But when will Luther: The Fallen Sun be released and how can you watch the movie? Here’s everything you need to know.
Luther: The Fallen Sun Netflix and cinema release dates
Luther: The Fallen Sun will land on Netflix in the UK on March 10, 2023. If you can’t wait to find out what happens to Luther, the movie will be available to watch in select cinemas on February 24 for a limited time.
Luther: The Fallen Sun cast
Elba will be joined in the new movie by Dermot Crowley who played Martin Schenk in the BBC series. Other confirmed cast members include:
- Andy Serkis as David Robey
- Cynthia Erivo as Odette Raine
- Peter Theobalds as DC Williams
- Lauryn Ajufo as Anya
- Henry Hereford as Brian Lee
- Einar Kuusk as Arkady Kachimov
- Natasha Patel as Lydia Deng
- Alexander Anderson as Ian Moore
Is there a trailer?
A trailer for Luther: The Fallen Sun was released by Netflix on February 9, 2023. In the two minute clip, Martin Schenk is confronted by an investigator who is looking for Luther as he’s escaped prison.
It then shows scenes of the former detective breaking out of his prison cell before he is asked to find a serial killer who is taking over the streets of London.