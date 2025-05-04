Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Malpractice has returned to ITV for a brand new series 💉

Malpractice is back for a second series on ITV.

The first episode will air on TV this evening.

But what time is it scheduled to begin?

The Medical Investigation Unit is returning to investigate another doctor under fire. ITV’s acclaimed drama Malpractice is back for its second series.

Originally premiering back in 2023, the show returns after two years away. Helen Behan and Jordan Kouamé are once again on the case.

But when will Malpractice be on TV? Here’s all you need to know:

Who is in the cast of Malpractice season 2?

Tom Hughes in Malpractice series 2 | ITV

Helen Behan and Jordan Kouamé return as the Medical Investigation Unit (MIU) are once again called in to investigate a doctor under fire. Starring Tom Hughes as Dr James Ford, alongside Selin Hizli, Zoë Telford, Rick Warden, and Ace Bhatti, Malpractice returns to ITV and STV tonight (May 4).

When on-call Psychiatric Registrar Dr James Ford (Tom Hughes) is caught between an anxious new mother’s postnatal check-up and the sectioning of a psychotic patient, no one could predict the devastating outcome.

Dr Norma Callahan (Helen Behan) and Dr George Adjei (Jordan Kouamé) of the Medical Investigation Unit are called in to investigate. His personal life is messy, and his colleagues may find him arrogant, but Dr Ford appears committed to his vulnerable patients. As the team dig further into the events of that night, what appears to be a series of poor choices by one doctor spreads beyond the psychiatric unit to a hospital seemingly at war with itself.

With the MIU investigation closing in, can Dr Ford save his already fragile career from a string of apparently damning mistakes? Is Dr Ford a doctor with a God complex, or a victim of the institution? And can the MIU uncover the truth of what happened, despite hostility from all sides?

What time is Malpractice on TV?

The medical drama returns to ITV today (May 4) for its second series. The show is set to be broadcast on ITV1/ STV and will also be available on ITVX and STV Player.

It is scheduled to start at 9pm and the first episode will run for around an hour, including ad-breaks. There will be five episodes again - the same number as in season one.

Expect similar timings for the rest of Malpractice season two.

