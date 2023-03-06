Married at First Sight Australia (MAFS AU) will return to our screens soon as a group of singletons come together to meet their other half for the first time on their wedding day. The popular reality show, which launched back in 2015, saw fans glued to their screens last year for 37 episodes of pure drama and chaos and this year, the same is expected of the 10th season.

The latest series launched on Australia’s Channel Nine network back in January and UK fans have been eagerly waiting for the 10th season whilst dodging episode spoilers. The first 20 episodes have already aired in Australia, with more singles than ever coming together to meet their match down the aisle.

Last year’s series saw eight couples say ‘I do’ in the first few episodes followed by a further three couples later on in the series. This year’s show will see 10 couples meet down the aisle for the first time, followed by two couples who will join the series later on.

The couples in season 10 will be matched by relationship experts John Aiken and Mel Schilling, and sexologist Alessandra Rampolla. Season 9 of MAFS AU saw Domenica and Jack, Selina and Cody, Olivia and Jackson, and Ella and Mitch make it to the end of the experiment as couples, while Samantha and Al and Tamara and Brent failed to make their relationships work while on the show.

But when will Married at First Sight Australia season 10 air and how can you watch the show in the UK? Here’s everything you need to know.

When will Married at First Sight Australia air in the UK?

Mel Schilling will return as a relationship expert for Married at First Sight Australia season 10

MAFS AU season 10 will air tonight (March 6) in the UK. The first episode will be available to watch on E4 and All4 from 7.30pm. In Australia, new episodes are available on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday evenings via Channel 9 and 9Now.

Married at First Sight Australia season 10 cast

Twelve couples will meet for the first time on their wedding day in MAFS AU season 10. The singletons include:

