Maxine: How to watch Channel 5 drama based on the Soham murders and full cast list

Jemma Carlton stars as Maxine Carr in Channel 5’ s new fact-based drama ‘Maxine’, based on the Soham murders case. The new docu-drama, set to air on Channel 5 on Monday October 10, will portray the life of Ian Huntley’s then-girlfriend Maxine Carr and her involvement in the 2002 Soham murders.

Ian Huntley - who was convicted of murdering Jessica Chapman and Holly Wells - will be played by Scottish actor, Scott Reid. Maxine director Ben Frow defended the decision to air the controversial three-part drama, saying it is "deeply respectful to the victims".

What is Channel 5’s Maxine about?

An official synopsis of the Channel 5 fact-based drama reads: "In 2002, a community is shaken when two 10-year-old girls go missing in Soham.

“When Maxine Carr’s boyfriend, Ian Huntley, admits to the police that he was the last person to see them, she provides him with an alibi. As the investigation escalates, the police and journalist Brian Farmer begin to unravel the truth.

"When Maxine’s alibi comes under scrutiny and the bodies of the two girls are discovered, the couple are arrested on suspicion of murder. As the trial heats up, how far will Maxine go for her boyfriend and how much does she really know?"

Full cast for Channel 5’s Maxine

Jemma Carlton as Maxine Carr

Scott Reid as Ian Huntley

Steve Edge as Brian Farmer

Natalie Britton as Jane Kerrigan

Kate O’Toole as Shirley

David Ryan as DCS Chris Stevenson

Lesley Conroy as Lynda Huntley

Shane Nestor as Howard Gilbert

Barry John Kinsella as DCI Andy Hebb

Steve Gunn as Matt Tapp

Catriona Loughlin as DCI Nikki Harris

Lucy Cray Miller as Marion Bastin

Molly McCann as Millie Farmer

San Shella as Walker

Simon Coury as Stephen Coward QC

Andy Crook as Richard Latham QC

Jim Roche as Dr Nat Cary

Laurence Foster as Michael Hubbard QC

How to watch Maxine on Channel 5