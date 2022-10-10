Maxine: How to watch Channel 5 drama based on the Soham murders and full cast list
New Channel 5-drama depicts the life of Maxine Carr and her role in perverting the course of justice in the 2002 Soham murders case.
Jemma Carlton stars as Maxine Carr in Channel 5’s new fact-based drama ‘Maxine’, based on the Soham murders case. The new docu-drama, set to air on Channel 5 on Monday October 10, will portray the life of Ian Huntley’s then-girlfriend Maxine Carr and her involvement in the 2002 Soham murders.
Ian Huntley - who was convicted of murdering Jessica Chapman and Holly Wells - will be played by Scottish actor, Scott Reid. Maxine director Ben Frow defended the decision to air the controversial three-part drama, saying it is "deeply respectful to the victims".
What is Channel 5’s Maxine about?
An official synopsis of the Channel 5 fact-based drama reads: "In 2002, a community is shaken when two 10-year-old girls go missing in Soham.
“When Maxine Carr’s boyfriend, Ian Huntley, admits to the police that he was the last person to see them, she provides him with an alibi. As the investigation escalates, the police and journalist Brian Farmer begin to unravel the truth.
"When Maxine’s alibi comes under scrutiny and the bodies of the two girls are discovered, the couple are arrested on suspicion of murder. As the trial heats up, how far will Maxine go for her boyfriend and how much does she really know?"
Full cast for Channel 5’s Maxine
- Jemma Carlton as Maxine Carr
- Scott Reid as Ian Huntley
- Steve Edge as Brian Farmer
- Natalie Britton as Jane Kerrigan
- Kate O’Toole as Shirley
- David Ryan as DCS Chris Stevenson
- Lesley Conroy as Lynda Huntley
- Shane Nestor as Howard Gilbert
- Barry John Kinsella as DCI Andy Hebb
- Steve Gunn as Matt Tapp
- Catriona Loughlin as DCI Nikki Harris
- Lucy Cray Miller as Marion Bastin
- Molly McCann as Millie Farmer
- San Shella as Walker
- Simon Coury as Stephen Coward QC
- Andy Crook as Richard Latham QC
- Jim Roche as Dr Nat Cary
- Laurence Foster as Michael Hubbard QC
How to watch Maxine on Channel 5
The Channel 5 drama, Maxine, is split into three parts airing on consecutive nights at the same time. Maxine airs for the first time on Channel 5 at 9pm on Monday, October 10.Episode 2 is scheduled for 9pm on Tuesday, October 11 and episode 3 at 9pm on Wednesday, October 12. If for any reason you miss the episode, you can catch up via Channel 5’s streaming service, My5.