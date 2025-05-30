The Meadows Festival returns to Edinburgh next week and this year the popular event will be celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Meadows Festival is a staple on the Edinburgh calendar and attracts thousands to the beauty spot. This year, visitors are set to be treated to a packed schedule of live music, family events and even a dog show.

Here is everything you need to know about the two-day event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festival-goers basked in the sun as many enjoyed picnics, drinks and the live music. | National World

What is the Meadows Festival? History of the event

The Meadows Festival was first held in 1974 and the festival has been held almost every year since. Initially its main focus was on live music, but it has since grown into a large community festival, with fairground rides, family activities and the biggest outdoor market in Edinburgh.

It is run by Meadows Festival Edinburgh with a small team of volunteers.

When is the Meadows Festival 2025? Dates and times

The Meadows Festival is always held on the first weekend of June. This year’s event will take place on June 7 and 8 and will run from 10am until 6pm on both days.

People perused the many stalls that were set up in the Meadows. | National World

How much does it cost? Ticket and entry information

Entry to the volunteer-led festival is free and visitors do not require a ticket. Those attending the festival may want to bring money for food, drinks and rides. There are also stalls selling a variety of different items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone entering a pet in the festival’s Dog Show and Greyhound Parade on Sunday, June 8, will have to pay a £2 entry fee. All donations will go to the Scottish Greyhound Sanctuary.

What is on at the Meadows Festival 2025? Full schedule

Live music

The Meadows Festival has a packed schedule, with activities for all ages to enjoy.

Visitors can enjoy live music throughout both days on three different stages. The Tonegarden Main Stage will showcase artists from the local area, while the Totally Sound Futures Stage will focus on young local musicians.

The Edinburgh College Glow Stage will give musicians the chance to take part in open mic sessions on Saturday, with Edinburgh College students set to take to the stage on Sunday.

Performance area

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A dedicated performance area will see various groups and organisations entertain visitors to the festival over both days.

On Saturday, guests will be treated to 45 minute performances by the West African Drum and Dance Society - 11am, The Dance House - 12pm, Edinburgh Belly Dance School - 1pm, and La Belle Arts - 2pm.

On Sunday, festival-goers will be wowed by Colla Castellera d’Edinburgh human towers - 11am, Open Box circus workshops - 12pm, a mindful silent disco - 1pm, and belly dancing from Alba Luna - 2pm.

Various acts took to the festival's stages throughout the day. | National World

Family zone

The University of Edinburgh family zone will be open from 10am until 4pm on Saturday, and from 11am until 4pm on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Families will be able to take part in various activities, including yoga, painting and a therapet session. The University of Edinburgh will also put on educational games, sessions and activities over the course of the weekend.

Wellbeing zone

For those wishing to escape the hustle and bustle of city life for a moment, there will also be a wellbeing zone where visitors can take part in yoga and pilates classes, get a massage or treat themselves to a tarot reading or sound bath.

On Saturday, three 45-minute yoga sessions will be held: Gentle Flow Yoga with Kat - 11am, Energy Release flow and breathwork with Tam - 12pm, Yoga Foundations with Mikaila - 1pm.

Massage therapy tasters will also be held between 12pm and 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday, five 45-minute sessions will be held: Energentic Vinyasa Flow with Kat Silesian - 11am, Mat Pilates with Iliana - 12pm, 9D Breathwork Experience with Leela Wellness - 1pm, Sound Bath with Ana - 2pm, Chakradance with Jan McKay - 3pm.

Massage therapy tasters will also be held between 11am and 3pm.

Shinty sports area

Visitors can watch shinty games in the sports area at the Meadows Festival and can also take part in a community match and taster sessions.

Dog show

The Meadows Festival’s Dog Show and Greyhound Parade is back for another year and will take place from 2pm on Sunday, June 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For anyone wishing to enter their pets in the event, entry costs £2 per category and all donations will go to the Scottish Greyhound Sanctuary. Prizes for the winning pooches have been donated by Hill Lord & Co at Marchmont Hardware.

The funfair rides proved very popular with youngsters, with waltzers, a ghost train and dodgems among those set up in the park. | National World

Who is playing at the Meadows Festival? Live music line up and stage timings

Acts will take to the Tonegarden Main Stage throughout the day between 11am and 6pm. Young local artists will also entertain crowds on the Totally Sound Futures Stage between 12pm and 5pm on both days.

Visitors can take part in the open mic sessions on the Edinburgh College Glow Stage between 11.30am and 5.30pm. Those wishing to take to the mic must sign up at one of the three slots, which are from 11am until 11.25am, 1pm until 1.25pm and 3pm until 3.25pm.

Tonegarden Main Stage

Saturday, June 7: 12pm - Laura Silverstone, 1pm - Pensacola Mist, 2pm - Wee Sara & the Texans, 3pm - Cumbiatones, 4pm - Erb n’ Ting, 5pm - The Girobabies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday, June 8: 12pm - Fidra, 1pm - Kyoshi Station, 2pm - Conscious Route & The Collective, 3pm - Bambitos, 4pm - The Dughoose Ska Band, 5pm - Groove Down.

Totally Sound Futures Stage

Saturday will see Totally Sound performers take to the stage, with Firrhill School bands, Totally Sound performers and Edinburgh School Rock Ensemble set to entertain visitors on Sunday.

Festival organisers said the running order and stage times will be written on the blackboard beside the stage on both days.