Mhairi Black embarks on 'Politics Isn't For Me' 2025 Scotland tour including Edinburgh and Glasgow dates
Mhairi Black, who represented the Paisley and Renfrewshire South constituency and was the youngest person ever elected to the House of Commons at the age of 20, did not seek re-election in 2024 following nine years at Westminster. Now Black is taking her Politics Isn’t For Me show on a Scottish tour this spring, offering audiences around the country a sneak peek at what life is really like in Westminster.
Mhairi Black said: “Performing this show at the Edinburgh Fringe proved to be a lot of fun, so I’m really excited to get the chance to share a bit of that fun around Scotland. Particularly for people who weren’t able to travel or get a ticket to the Fringe.”
The former MP, who made her solo debut at Fringe in August this year with Gilded Balloon, will tour the show around Scotland, including stops at Glasgow International Comedy Festival, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Inverness, Ayr, the Isle of Skye and a special hometown show in Paisley.
The show was well-received during its 2024 Fringe run and sees the ex-politician take on everything from anxiety and archaic rules in Westminster. Black challenges misconceptions about politics and reflects on almost a decade in public life.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 29 at 10am at www.gildedballoon.co.uk.
Mhairi Black: Politics Isn’t For Me, 2025 tour dates:
13th + 14th March - Glasgow International Comedy Festival, Òran Mór
21st March - Aberdeen, Tivoli Theatre
4th April - Largs, Barrfields Theatre
5th April - Paisley, Paisley Town Hall
10th April - Cumbernauld, Cumbernauld Theatre
11th April - St. Andrews, The Byre Theatre
18th April - Campbeltown, Victoria Hall
19th April - Dunoon, Queen's Hall
24th April - Ullapool, MacPhail Centre
25th April - Oban , Corran Hall
1st May - Arbroath, Webster Memorial Theatre
2nd May - Greenock, Beacon Arts Centre
3rd May - Inverness, Eden Court
4th May - Isle of Skye, LAS Port Righ
9th May - Peebles, Eastgate Theatre
15th May - Haddington, Corn Exchange
16th May - Kelso, Tait Hall
20th May - Edinburgh - The Lyceum
