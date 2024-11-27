A former MP is offering a peek behind the curtain at life in politics as she takes her sell-out Fringe show on tour - including stops in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Mhairi Black, who represented the Paisley and Renfrewshire South constituency and was the youngest person ever elected to the House of Commons at the age of 20, did not seek re-election in 2024 following nine years at Westminster. Now Black is taking her Politics Isn’t For Me show on a Scottish tour this spring, offering audiences around the country a sneak peek at what life is really like in Westminster.

Mhairi Black said: “Performing this show at the Edinburgh Fringe proved to be a lot of fun, so I’m really excited to get the chance to share a bit of that fun around Scotland. Particularly for people who weren’t able to travel or get a ticket to the Fringe.”

The former MP, who made her solo debut at Fringe in August this year with Gilded Balloon, will tour the show around Scotland, including stops at Glasgow International Comedy Festival, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Inverness, Ayr, the Isle of Skye and a special hometown show in Paisley.

The show was well-received during its 2024 Fringe run and sees the ex-politician take on everything from anxiety and archaic rules in Westminster. Black challenges misconceptions about politics and reflects on almost a decade in public life.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 29 at 10am at www.gildedballoon.co.uk.

Mhairi Black: Politics Isn’t For Me, 2025 tour dates:

13th + 14th March - Glasgow International Comedy Festival, Òran Mór

21st March - Aberdeen, Tivoli Theatre

4th April - Largs, Barrfields Theatre

5th April - Paisley, Paisley Town Hall

10th April - Cumbernauld, Cumbernauld Theatre

11th April - St. Andrews, The Byre Theatre

18th April - Campbeltown, Victoria Hall

19th April - Dunoon, Queen's Hall

24th April - Ullapool, MacPhail Centre

25th April - Oban , Corran Hall

1st May - Arbroath, Webster Memorial Theatre

2nd May - Greenock, Beacon Arts Centre

3rd May - Inverness, Eden Court

4th May - Isle of Skye, LAS Port Righ

9th May - Peebles, Eastgate Theatre

15th May - Haddington, Corn Exchange

16th May - Kelso, Tait Hall

20th May - Edinburgh - The Lyceum