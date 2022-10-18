Michael Buble is coming to town! The Canadian singer-songwriter has announced a UK tour which includes not one, but two dates in Scotland. The ‘Higher’ tour is ongoing across the US and Canada in support of his most recent studio album of the same name.

This will be Buble’s first tour in the UK in four years and he is set to perform his most-loved hits and the greatest tracks from his career, alongside songs from his chart topping eleventh album ‘Higher’ released this year.

While the singer may not be coming to Edinburgh on this tour, he will be just up the road when he performs at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow. Just a train ride away. Buble will also be playing a show in Aberdeen if you can’t make the Glasgow concert.

The multi-Grammy winning showman will also visit Manchester, Leeds, Aberdeen, Newcastle and Nottingham, before coming to a show-stopping close at Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena.

So, when is Michael Buble coming to Glasgow? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming tour.

When is Michael Buble coming to Scotland?

Michael Buble is scheduled to play Glasgow’s OVO Hydro Arena on April 29, 2023.

He will also be playing in Aberdeen at PJ Live on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Will there be a presale event?

OVO will be running a presale event from Wednesday October 19. The event will start at 9am.

O2 customers will have access to the O2 Priority presale event that will begin on Wednesday October 19, at 9am and run until 8:30am on Friday October 21.

Live Nation will be hosting a presale event that is set to start on October 13 at 10am. You can register for special access on the Live Nation website.

When can I get tickets?

General sale for tickets starts on Friday October 21, at 9am. Tickets can be purchased via Live Nation and Ticketmaster .

Michael Bublé will head to Manchester AO Arena during his 2023 UK Tour.

What will the setlist be?

While an official setlist has yet to be released, setlist.fmdid release a setlist Michael Buble played at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto that might give fans a better understanding of what they can expect at the upcoming show.

Michael Buble played the following setlist on October 12, 2022:

Feeling Good

Haven’t Met You Yet

L O V E

Such a Night

Sway

When You’re Smiling (The Whole World Smiles With You)

Home

Everything

Higher

To Love Somebody

Hold On

Smile

I’ll Never Not Love You

Fever

One Night

All Shook Up

Can’t Help Falling in Love

You’re the First, the Last, My Everything

It’s Beautiful Day

Bring It On Home to Me

Encore:

How Sweet it Is

Cry Me a River

Always on My Mind

Full list of Michael Buble ‘Higher’ UK tour dates

Sunday, March 26, 2023: London - The O2 Arena

Friday, April 21, 2023: Manchester - AO Arena

Monday, April 24, 2023: Leeds - First Direct Arena

Thursday, April 27, 2023: Glasgow - OVO Hydro

Saturday, April 29, 2023: Aberdeen - P&J Live

Monday, May 1, 2023: Newcastle - Utilita Arena

Thursday, May 4, 2023: Liverpool - M&S Bank Arena

Friday, May 5, 2023: Liverpool - M&S Bank Arena

Sunday, May 7, 2023: Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena

Wednesday, May 10, 2023: Birmingham - Resorts World Arena

