Scotland’s first Alpine Coaster was unveiled yesterday at a ribbon cutting ceremony, with tickets now on sale for it opening this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The coaster at Midlothian Snowsports Centre is the longest in the UK and can reach speeds of up to 28 miles per hour.

Bookings start online today, Wednesday, September 11, ahead of it opening to the public on Saturday, September 14. Tickets are £7 for one ride and £19 for a bundle of three rides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The coaster is the final part of Phase one of the Destination Hillend project to build a year-round, family-orientated, multi-activity leisure attraction to improve and safeguard the future of Midlothian Snowsports Centre.

Phase one also included opening a new freestyle slope, building a new A702 junction, additional car parking and widening the access road to the centre to allow for public transport drop-offs.

Midlothian Council leader Councillor Kelly Parry is pictured with operations manager at Midlothian Snowsports Centre James Pitcher on the left and service manager Dougie Harvey on the right. Behind them are three members of the council’s project partners, Robertson Civil Engineering, Steven Gillan, John Murchie and site manager, Gary Killkerr. | Midlothian Council

Midlothian Council leader Councillor Kelly Parry was at the Hillend attraction yesterday to cut the ribbon on Scotland’s first Alpine Coaster when she jumped onboard for a ride.

Cllr Parry said afterwards: “It was thrilling – fantastic fun and a real adrenaline rush!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m here today, not just to mark the opening and enjoy the ride, but also with many of the project team who helped make the Alpine Coaster possible.

“It’s a thank you to everyone’s hard work but also the chance for us to be willing ‘guinea pigs’ so staff can test out procedures around aspects such as getting people onboard safely in a set time frame.

“It’s a tough job, but somebody’s got to do it!”

Further details of Phase two of Destination Hillend are still to be finalised. However, draft plans include a new reception building, retail space and indoor activity space.

Cllr Parry said: “We want to turn the centre into a national tourist attraction, with visitor numbers for the Alpine Coaster alone expected to exceed 150,000 a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want it to bring local employment opportunities and direct income to the local economy while profits can be used to help pay for vital council services.

“However, we also need to be mindful of the public purse which is why we are updating our business case and making sure that all the improvements are affordable and realistic. We’ll be updating customers on our decisions just as soon as we can.

“In the meantime, come along and enjoy what’s already on offer – including the Alpine Coaster. It really is the ride of your life!”