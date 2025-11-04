Morrisons Christmas advert 2025 | Morrisons

It features a new spin of a festive favourite.

But when can you watch it?

A supermarket has unveiled its Christmas advert and it features a new twist on a festive favourite. Morrisons is celebrating the hard work that goes into preparing for the holiday season.

Making More of Christmas captures the story of colleagues and food makers within Morrisons unique fresh food business - including its own factories, direct from farm sourcing and in-store food making. The advert is set to make its television debut this morning (November 4).

It is soundtracked by a new recording of Jona Lewie’s classic “Stop the Cavalry”. A festive favourite since it was released in 1980, it has since been certified Platinum in the UK.

But what can you expect from the advert and when can you watch it? Here’s all you need to know:

When is Morrison’s Christmas advert on TV?

Making More of Christmas will make its television debut this morning. It will first be broadcast at 7:40am during Good Morning Britain on ITV1/ STV.

However, if you can’t wait that long, the advert is already available to be viewed online. We have embedded a link to YouTube - it might take a moment to load in.

What to expect from Morrison's Christmas advert?

It opens in the height of summer, with a farmer cheerfully shouting “Merry Christmas” to a bemused dog walker before cutting to a Morrisons bakery decked in fairy lights, even though it’s only August. From there, the story travels the length of the UK through the seasons, showcasing a fisherman’s boat glowing with Christmas lights in the sunshine, to a tractor covered in fairy lights delighting trick or treaters on Halloween.

The Xmas ad concludes with the silhouette of Father Christmas knocking at a front door, before revealing a Morrisons delivery driver arriving with a festive shop, closing on the line: “At Morrisons, we’ve been growing, making, baking and crafting all year long.”

Matt McLellan, Morrisons Group Customer, Data & Marketing Director, said: “Our Christmas advert tells the story of how our festive fayre, such as our award-winning mince pies or delicious smoked salmon, appears on our shelves and the care and attention that our colleagues and food makers put into making them.

“At Morrisons, our unique capabilities in fresh food mean we’ve been helping to make more of Christmas all year by growing, picking, baking, proving, prepping and planning to support our customers as the big day draws near.”

