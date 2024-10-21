Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh is set to welcome the most-streamed classical artist of all time next summer as part of the Castle Concerts programme.

Ludovico Einaudi will perform at Edinburgh Castle on Thursday, July 10. The show will follow five sold-out nights at The Royal Albert Hall in London - the longest continuous headline run by a pianist in the venue’s history.

He said: “I am thrilled to be returning to the UK next summer and visiting Edinburgh again. I have been to Edinburgh many times and it is close to my heart - connecting with the audience is when my work comes alive, and I can’t wait to celebrate my music with friends in July.”

The Italian composer has become the most-streamed classical artist of all time. His track ‘Experience’ has 15.6 billion TikTok views and 6.8 million TikTok creations to date. He is known for his classical compositions, but has also composed many film scores, including This is England.

Ludovico Einaudi. Picture: Duet Postcriptum

John Stout, of Castle Concerts, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have Ludovico Einaudi, one of the world’s most popular classical artists, as part of the series at Edinburgh Castle next year. It will be incredibly special for the audience to experience his meditative, atmospheric music in such a breathtaking setting and will, without doubt, be one of the cultural highlights of Scotland’s summer.”

Audrey Jones, from Historic Environment Scotland (Edinburgh Castle), said: “We are delighted to welcome the iconic Ludovico Einaudi to the iconic Edinburgh Castle and look forward to a wonderful evening of music.”

The ground-breaking composer and pianist recently announced that his next album The Summer Portraits will be officially released on 31 January 2025, with the lead single Rose Bay out now. Described as a song cycle, The Summer Portraits will have 13 tracks, including Maria Callas, a track inspired by the opera singer, with other tracks Pathos, To Be Sun, and Sequence featuring Théotime Langlois de Swarte, the French violinist.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 24 at 10am via myticket.co.uk and Ticketmaster.