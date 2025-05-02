Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Prepare to join the bohemian revolution as Edinburgh Playhouse transforms into the iconic Moulin Rouge.

Adapted from Baz Luhrmann’s famous 2001 film of the same name, Moulin Rouge! The Musical has been reinvented for the stage with brand new songs and all the spectacular flair you would expect from the world’s most iconic can-can club.

The musical brings to life the doomed romance between Satine, the "Sparkling Diamond" of the Moulin Rouge (played by Verity Thompson), and the penniless composer, Christian (played by Nate Landskroner). Joined by an eccentric ensemble of artists, poets and dancers, the lovers embrace the Bohemian Revolution of the 1890s. But the path to true love is never easy and the wealthy Duke (played by James Bryers) threatens to destroy their love affair, and the nightclub, if Satine does not succumb to his advances.

Production wise, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a spectacular show, bursting with intricate details and lavish design. With a towering windmill and giant elephant, the decadent production is simply irresistible, oozing all the glamour you would expect from the Parisian party venue.

While the musical retains all the hedonistic glamour of the original movie, Moulin Rouge purists may find the inclusion of new songs slightly off putting. Like the movie the soundtrack is pretty much a jukebox musical, including a mashup of classic tracks from the likes of Elton John and T-Rex – but unfortunately not all have made the final cut which feels like a loss considering the Like a Virgin scene in the movie is a perfect comedy sketch, something the stage production also sadly misses out on. Instead, new tunes from current artists like Lady Gaga and Adele have been woven into the songs. Pop classics aside, Satine and Christian’s secret love ballad, Come What May, is the big number of the show, reminding the audience exactly what the bohemians stand for – truth, beauty, freedom and love.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is an eccentric love affair that is told beautifully for the stage, so don’t miss your opportunity to join the can-can dancers while the show is in town.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is on at the Edinburgh Playhouse until 14 June 2025. Tickets are available ATG Tickets.