MrBeast has floated the idea of doing a “real life” version of Hunger Games - without the killing, of course. The YouTube megastar is known for his extremely wild stunts in his videos.

He shot to mainstream success after he released his $426,000 Squid Game in Real Life back in November 2021. Costing a reported $3m to make, the video has passed 800 million views on YouTube as of August 2025.

But MrBeast might not yet be done with remakes of dystopian death games. In an appearance on The Today Show over in the US, he was asked about his idea for a real life version of the Hunger Games.

Jennifer Lawrence starred in the movie adaptations in the 2010s, while another prequel film is due to arrive in 2026: Sunrise on the Reaping. The books and films feature teenagers forced to compete in brutal death matches, for the entertainment of the rich in the capitol.

MrBeast told Today Show his version would “not use real weapons” and involve dropping 26 people on an island, with the last one standing winning $1m. He pitched using “laser tag” instead of actually killing the contestants, like in the original novels.

It comes after his own reality show Beast Games came to an end earlier this year and crowned its first winner. Find out more about that here.

Now he is talking about doing his own version of Hunger Games, I thought I would take a look at some of MrBeast’s wildest and most extreme video ideas so far.

1 . $456,000 Squid Game in Real Life Even if you hadn't heard of MrBeast before 2021, you definitely heard about his remake of Squid Game at the time. He got real people to compete in a non-lethal version of the Netflix hit. It featured games like Red Light, Green Light, Dalgona and musical chairs.

2 . I Built Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory MrBeast, who now is a chocolate-maker of his own with his Feastibles brand, has in the past recreated Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory in real-life. 10 players had the chance to walk away with the factory at the end of the video, as was the prize in the original book/ film.

3 . I Paid A Real Assassin To Try To Kill Me For $100,000 Have you ever imagined what it would be like to be hunted by a real-life assassin? Well, MrBeast has had that experience. A 'real assassin' had a day to try and stab the YouTube star with a rubber knife to win $100,000.

4 . Survive 100 Days Trapped In A Private Jet, Keep It One of the more recent efforts from MrBeast, this video came out in mid-July. He tasked a pilot with staying in a luxurious private jet for 100 days, with the carrot that if he accomplished it, he would get to keep the jet. Not sure I would be able to manage that.