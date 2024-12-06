Bay City Roller reflects on 50 years with one of Scotland's greatest pop bands

One of Scotland’s most popular 1970s pop bands are back on the road to celebrate nearly half a century of their music.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been 50 years since the Bay City Rollers first burst onto the scene with debut album Rolling. It would see the band dubbed the "tartan teen sensations from Edinburgh” and touted as the biggest band since The Beatles.

The group are back on the road again with a new line-up, and are playing a string of dates scheduled around the country - including La Belle Angele in Edinburgh tonight [Friday, December 6]. We sat down with Stuart ‘Woody’ Wood to see how the dates have gone so far, and if the bands fans are still as rowdy as ever.

How have the shows been so far?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s just been a really nice energy. We do all the classic songs that people want to hear, then we’re also doing a couple of the tracks from our new album. It's just been going down a storm. We've been getting fans from when the band was active back in the 70s, the classic five period, if you like, coming along with their daughters, sons, nephews, nieces, that kind of thing.

“So the audience age has sort of dropped down. It goes from about 30 up to about 60 odd. Whereas before, it was obviously just the fans, but there's just that nice new injection of energy there. It's been brilliant. It's gone down a treat. The youngsters, the 30 year olds, are stealing their parents' scarves, and they're the ones holding them high in the sky. So this is a big, big fun party in the atmosphere, especially at Christmas time,

Are the audiences just as wild as ever?

“They're out to party. Let's just say that it's like just one big party. The age goes out the window when some of these songs get played, we're all lucky enough that, the 70s stuff, they're really good pop songs, and we happen to have managed to get a few of them under our belt.

“With Shang-A-Lang, the place just the rocks, Saturday Night, Summerlove Sensation. Our new track, the single that came out a couple of months ago, Keep on Rolling, was a kind of look at the first album, which was called Rolling back in 1974 and for this album, we thought let’s just call it Keep on Rolling. It's kind of tied in and that's been going down a treat.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart 'Woody' Wood has been with the Rollers for 50 years | Gemma Laming

How did it feel to get a top 20 hit during the summer [with Shang-a-lang 50, released in June]?

“Absolutely brilliant. I mean, the fans have been amazing standing by the band all these years. So it's a wee reward for them as well as the band. When I'm long gone, it'll be great to think that the guys now, they'll just keep this music going, and they'll probably get replaced or something.

“But the music is the important part, and the people, they're buying into that. For that single to get top 20 back in the UK, it was just amazing. The band's not been in the charts since the 70s. So it's proof that we can still do it. It was for a great cause as well. It was for Cash for Kids and all the proceeds went towards that. So there were no losers. Everybody won from that one.”

The Bay City Rollers were at their peak during the 1970s | Getty Images

How do you look back on your 50 years with the Bay City Rollers?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's a funny one, because when I started in music, it was my pals at school asking ‘do you want to join our band?’, and, ‘yeah, let's do it’. It was the adventure of it, just being able to not go to work. It was just a big fun thing to do, to go on the road and play different towns.

“Back then it was just to play outside of Edinburgh, maybe getting a bit further afield, up to Perth. And before I knew it, I'm in the Rollers after a couple of years. And then just one thing led to another. The fame side of it was 1974 to 1978. I would say it was hysterical. It was madness. It was crazy times. It was the love of playing in bands that you hold on to.

“When the success went downhill and we stopped selling records, it didn't matter to me, because I was still playing music, still in the band, still gigging, and we still got some kind of audience and still had the music to play.

“There was a time when I wasn't playing Roller music and I was in a different band here, different band there, but it has always been about the music and hanging out with nice people and the guys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now it's just getting back to that really nice feeling. It's a really nice band. The guys are great. They all get on, we get a laugh, and we get on brilliant.”

Do you have any gigs or venues that stand out?

“Well, it's funny, Nobby [Gordon "Nobby" Clark], the original founding member with Alan [Longmuir] and Derek [Longmuir]. They started the band back in 1964 or 1965, I joined late 1973, he did a guest appearance with us in Glasgow, and he's doing one again tonight.

“He’s going to sing the songs that they made famous before I joined the band like Keep On Dancing, which was a top 10 hit in the UK, and Nobby was just reflecting on a gig that they used to play when I was roadieing for them.

“It was a place called the Beach Ballroom up in Aberdeen. The crowd then used to sort of walk around in a big circle 10 abreast around this big ballroom, watching the band on stage. People would go into the center of this big circle, start dancing, and that would be an invitation for somebody to come and dance with them. Then they'd go back into the big circle again. And the girls suddenly started to stop, and they were stopping in front of the stage.

“So you're getting these new hundreds of fans, or girls standing in front of the stage and not going around the big circle. So the Nobby and myself were just having a big reminiscence about that.”