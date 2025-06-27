The 28-year-old singer has appeared on the Pyramid Stage, for a surprise set this evening, two years after an emotional performance at Glastonbury when festival-goers lent their vocal support as he struggled to finish his set. He took a touring break in 2023 to deal with the impact of his Tourette’s diagnosis and the symptoms that were exasperated the gruelling schedule associated with his meteoric rise to global fame.

Earlier today, Lewis Capaldi released new single ‘Survive’ - a bold new anthem that underscores a challenging period in his career that led to a tough unifying moment as the Pyramid Stage crowd helped carry an emotional Capaldi over the finish line. “Most nights I fear that I’m not enough, I’ve had my share of Monday mornings when I can’t get up” sings Capaldi in a brutally honest track that addresses mental health challenges of self-doubt and despair, but comes out swinging in a chorus full of defiance - “I swear to God I’ll survive, if it kills me to, I’m gonna’ get up and try, if it’s the last thing I’ll do”.

‘Survive’ also sees Lewis re-united with close collaborator Romans, who co-wrote his global hit ‘Someone You Loved’, that extraordinarily turned 10x Platinum earlier this year. The new track arrives off the back of a run of Scottish warm up shows in May that saw Lewis return to the stage as a guest of mental health charity CALM, in celebration of Mental Health Awareness Week.

With no pressure, and no level of expectation, the shows allowed Capaldi the space to gauge his comfort and emotional response before returning to the spotlight - a move which ended up proving nothing short of a triumph.

Lewis’ last release, the hit-stacked record Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, scored him his second UK number 1 album, creating another three heartbreaking UK number 1 singles, ‘Pointless’, ‘Wish You The Best’ and the Platinum-certified ‘Forget Me’, working with hitmakers including Max Martin (Taylor Swift, The Weeknd), Malay (Lorde, Frank Ocean), and longtime collaborator Phil Plested (James Bay, Bastille).

April 2023 saw the global Netflix release of Lewis’ compelling, raw and honest feature-length, Grammy-nominated music documentary ‘Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now’ , mostly filmed in Glasgow and West Lothian. Born in Dennistoun, Capaldi grew up in Whitburn from the age of four, he now lives in the West End of Glasgow and is renovating a farmhouse in East Kilbride.

1 . Lewis Capaldi Lewis Capaldi performs on the Pyramid stage during day three of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm | Getty Images Photo: Getty Photo Sales

2 . Lewis Capaldi Lewis Capaldi’s name appeared in giant letters on the video screen at the back of the Pyramid Stage this evening and a huge cheer rang out. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Lewis Capaldi The crowd started chanting “oh Lewis Capaldi” before he began playing the hit song Before You Go to kick-off his set | Getty Images Photo Sales