Watch: I spoke to Jamie Webster - a highlight of day one at TRNSMT
Further highlights from day one included James Bay declaring his love for the Scottish crowd’s energy and enthusiasm - declaring to the TRNSMT crowd, ‘when you sing, it sounds beautiful, that’s the TRNSMT festival I know, yes.’Scottish singer Calum Bowie had a full circle moment as he made his debut on the main stage, having previously played The King Tut’s stage just two years ago. The Edinburgh-based artist opened the festival in a moment he admitted was a ‘dream come true’ as he performed hits such as ‘Call Me Back’ and ‘Time That I Can Borrow’.
Liverpool artist Jamie Webster also had a pinch me moment as he shared his love for the day’s headliner 50 Cent. The 31-year-old beamed ‘I can’t believe I’m on the same stage as 50 Cent’ before he launched into hit ‘Voice of the Voiceless’.The American artist Schooboy Q played to a pumped-up afternoon crowd with hits such as ‘Man Of The Year’, alongside samples of hip hop classics.
Closing the show to huge fanfare was 50 Cent, who led with crowd-pleasers ‘Many Men’, ‘In Da Club’ and ‘21 Questions’, capping off a big day of music at Glasgow Green.
At the Smirnoff Presents King Tut’s stage, other highlights included Confidence Man, along with The Royston Club, Good Neighbours, and Tanner Adell. UK Eurovision entrants ‘Remember Monday’ kicked things off with a punchy opener including their 2025 entry ‘What The Hell Just Happened’.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.